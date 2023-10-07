When Broncos play the Jets, it might be the best defense they see

The Denver Broncos have their first win of the Sean Payton era under their belt. They were barely able to beat the Chicago Bears last week, and now they’re looking for a win streak in Week 5.

The team is back at home to take on the New York Jets. Like the Broncos, the Jets have only won one game this year. They began their season with an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, but in that contest, they also lost QB Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles’ injury. Now, they’re trying to salvage what they can in a 2023 season that seems lost. Does that sound familiar?

The Jets have an uneven offense under OC Nathaniel Hackett. However, the Jets have a tremendous defense that may be the best unit the Broncos face all year long. There are some injuries to the Jets’ defense that may open things up for the Denver offense. No matter who is out there, the structure of this defense will make it tougher for the Broncos to move the ball.

How will the Broncos attack the Jets on both sides of the ball? Let’s take a look.

***

When the Broncos Run the Ball

Even though he didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a hip injury, starting RB Javonte Williams has looked more than fine over the last two days of practice. On both Thursday and Friday, Williams looked enough like his old self to give me confidence to believe he will be starting on Sunday. This is the type of game where the team needs Williams more than ever. The Jets are tough up front, with defensive linemen like Quinnen Williams and Jermaine Johnson who are strong at the point of attack. The Broncos could use power, like Williams provides, to match the power they’re up against.

Samaje Perine is a quiet presence in the locker room, but he can make noise on the field for the Broncos. Like Williams, Perine is a big back who can grind down an opponent. He’s not going to break off many big plays for you, but those will be few and far between against the Jets. Perine said earlier this week that Denver is not playing up to their potential because of a lack of getting the cadence right. If they can do that, then Williams and Perine could have a long day but a productive day for the Broncos.

Rookie Jaleel McLaughlin has become a fantasy darling, but this might not be the week to start him with great expectations. Now, McLaughlin can turn a crease into an 80-yard touchdown. However, the Jets are a swarming defense with athletic linebackers who rarely get out of position. McLaughlin is not a big back, but his lightning speed is an asset they need at times against a defense like this. When the Broncos get near pay dirt, perhaps we’ll see more from McLaughlin then we have in the past.

Javonte Williams

🔹44 touches

🔹180 total yards

🔹4.1 yards per touch Samaje Perine

🔹21 touches

🔹126 total yards

🔹6 yards per touch I’m not sure why Perine isn’t getting more touches. I think he deserves them.Averaging 2 more yards/touch than Javontepic.twitter.com/v4hrCSi0iR — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) September 27, 2023

The Broncos must lead the way on the ground. They don’t run the ball as much as they should, but against the Jets it’s the best recipe for success. The Jets want to be physical, and the Broncos can match that – if they stay dedicated to the rushing attack.

***

When the Broncos Pass the Ball

Broncos QB Russell Wilson is going to be under duress early and often against the Jets. Williams and Johnson can stuff the run and get after the passer. Overall, the Jets will put the squeeze on Wilson when he goes back to pass – and they can do it without sending extra defenders. If the Broncos can keep Wilson clean, then he can pick on a secondary missing one of their best players at the cornerback position (D.J. Reed) and two corners overall (Brandin Echols).

Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are likely to see Jets CB Sauce Gardner quite a bit in Week 5. Reed is missing the game due to a concussion, but he’s been a bright spot for the Jets defense. Gardner is arguably the best corner in the game, but he is known to be quite grabby. Using a big body like Sutton to attack Gardner makes sense. If he tries to grab Sutton, we could see the veteran fight through. Jeudy versus Gardner sounds great, but his physical style might work well although Jeudy’s moves could get flags thrown against Gardner as he grabs to stay with Jeudy.

I want to see more Marvin Mims Jr. Speed kills in the NFL, and Mims will be one of the fastest players on the field. With the Jets secondary banged up, the Broncos need to give Wilson time to find Mims on deep passes. Mims versus Bryce Hall or slot corner Michael Carter is what I want to see. I like Mims on “go” balls, but I’d also like to see his speed used in motion in the red zone where can get open on a flare route. Add in a comeback or a “stop” route for Mims a few times, and I think he could produce – again – if Wilson has time to find him.

Marvin Mims Mesh pic.twitter.com/n61ogm1Zzz — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) September 27, 2023

This game is going to come down to a few big plays here and there. I’m not projecting a ton of points scored for either team, so any big passing play will help tremendously.

***

When the Jets Run the Ball

The Jets could feature second-year pro Breece Hall at the running back position. Jets HC Robert Saleh said this week that there were no more limitations on Hall’s workload going forward. Last year against the Broncos in Week 7, Hall injured his ACL and has been recovering since then. He began the season for the Jets, and he does have 32 carries compared to 30 carries for free agent addition Dalvin Cook.

It’s been a full-blown RBBC for the Jets so far this year, but it sounds like Cook could get less work going forward. A highly coveted free agent addition that the Broncos were hot and heavy to sign too, Cook has not played well with his new team. Based on the way he’s playing, the Broncos should be able to stuff or at least slow down Cook. Anytime he gets a carry, and Hall does not, that should be considered a win for this struggling Broncos’ defense.

I like Hall on zone runs, but the Hackett offense will have plenty of gap looks. A gap concept is a bit more straightforward to defend, but Hall can use his blend of speed and power to still gash this defense on the ground. A zone look, specifically inside zone, will be problematic for a defense that has plenty of players out of position on a regular basis. The return of ILB Josey Jewell and S Justin Simmons should help reduce those mental errors.

Breece Hall vs the Broncos on Sunday

pic.twitter.com/xiQFnuITwM — Alex Caruso (@AlexCaruso) October 5, 2023

Hall and Cook could provide problems for the Broncos defense. With the struggles of Zach Wilson, the Broncos want to get the Jets away from their rushing attack ASAP. The longer the Jets can run the ball, the more problems will arise for Denver’s defense.

***

When the Jets Pass the Ball

Wilson is better as a passer than his numbers will show. He’s also a better runner than people give him credit for. There’s a reason he was selected no.2 overall a few years ago in the draft. Now, things haven’t turned out for Wilson the way the team had projected, but that doesn’t mean he can’t sling it around.

The best receiver on the Jets is Garrett Wilson. He plays with insane body control and “my ball” mentality. Wilson is a bold passer, and he has no problem going after his receiver when coverage is tight. As a receiver, Wilson can make circus catches seem routine and he always seems to be open. This year, the Jets are using Wilson as an outside receiver but also he’s getting quite a few snaps from the slot. When Wilson is lined up in the slot, somebody like JaQuan McMillan is going to have to be on his toes against a perennial Pro Bowl receiver.

Besides Wilson, the Jets have a big-bodied target in Allen Lazard. Following Rodgers over from Green Bay, Lazard knows how to use his size to box out smaller defenders. This makes him especially dangerous in the red zone where he can push his way to getting open in tight spaces for six points. Speaking of big bodies, TE Tyler Conklin is a bit of a bruiser when he goes up to get a ball. Jewell is back, but he will be tested in coverage against a guy like Conklin – not because of Conklin’s speed but because of his size. Those square and broad shoulders make it difficult for a defender to get around him to break up a pass.

22 slot snaps from Garrett Wilson in Week 4 (the most since Week 4 of 2022) Which equaled 8 slot targets, tied for the most of the week (out of 13 total) something to monitor moving forward that gives us projectable volume pic.twitter.com/g1Q3EEVlht — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 4, 2023

Even if Surtain locks down Garrett Wilson, the Jets have plenty of talent to spread the ball around. These auxiliary players can make plays against Broncos defenders who have lacked discipline. The scheme of the offense can get guys open, so Denver must make sure they limit their mental errors or else will be susceptible to big plays.

***

