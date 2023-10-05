The emergence of Nik Bonitto helped make the Broncos’ big OLB move possible

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It’s possible that Randy Gregory might still be a full-time Denver Bronco if Nik Bonitto had not emerged in the last three weeks, with a breakout performance in Chicago last Sunday serving as an all-caps statement regarding his arrival.

Whether the two are connected is the subject of conjecture. However, it is hard to ignore the fact that Bonitto ascended to the starting lineup at Gregory’s expense and promptly had the best game of his still-brief career in Denver’s 31-28 win at Soldier Field.

Upon learning of his ascension last week, Bonitto expressed surprise.

“It was really just crazy,” Bonitto recalled. “I’m in there at practice, going in there like it’s another day, and then when the team comes by, they’re like, ‘Nik, you’re going with the ones today.’

“It kind of caught me by surprise.”

But what wasn’t a surprise was how well he appeared to know the Chicago Bears offense — and the discipline with which he played. That started with how he prepared.

His teammates noticed.

“You watch him before in the week of preparation leading up to that game, and everything is just hitting,” fellow edge rusher Frank Clark said. “He’s hitting his marks. He’s doing his job. He’s striking well. He’s getting off that ball.”

All that left Bonitto poised to deliver at game time.

“I’ve tried to go into every game with a lot of confidence, because I feel like I put in the work throughout the week to go out there on Sundays and have the privilege to make plays,” Bonitto said.

“Definitely last week helped, but I always go into the game knowing that I can be prepared to make plays.”

Nik Bonitto, on having “high goals” for himself, and how reaching those goals depends on what you do to prepare during practice and the offseason: pic.twitter.com/VM9B25oU3P — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 5, 2023

And it’s in his knowledge that he feels he’s made the most progress through four weeks this season.

“I would say just being intelligent and knowing what’s coming at me, and just knowing the game and knowing what offenses like to run,” Bonitto said when asked where he’s improved the most in the last four weeks. “I feel like they’ve improved on that.”

It showed against the Bears. Bonitto kept Justin Fields contained and attacked him with discipline.

NIK BONITTO PREPARES TO BE “THE GUY”

One couldn’t blame him for expressing eagerness at the opportunity. He started just one game last year, after all.

“I was excited. Anybody would be,” Nik Bonitto said. “Starting is a really big deal in the NFL. I was very honored, honestly, and I was happy.”

It may seem as though Payton sent a message to the team by moving on from Gregory. And perhaps if there truly is a message, it will stick.

But on Wednesday, teammates simply reflected on Gregory’s presence and what it meant. And for Bonitto, he lost a friend in the locker room.

“It was really tough,” Bonitto said.

But at the same time, Bonitto was ready for the shot because of Gregory’s presence.

“He’s been helping us, preparing us for a situation like this, where one day down the line, we would have to start, or we would have to be big contributors on the defense,” Bonitto said. “He’s going to be missed a lot. That was my guy.”

And now, it’s on Bonitto to be “the guy,” as it were.

“I mean, they spent a second-round pick here [on him]. High-level, high-ceiling guy,” Clark said. “And I just feel like he’s doing everything he can right now, and it shows why he is one of those guys on this team.”

***

