Broncos add another of Sean Payton’s ex-Saints

Another ex-Saints player is on his way to Denver.

Tuesday, word broke that the Broncos would add wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to their practice squad. Smith played his entire career before now with New Orleans, including four seasons (2018-21) under current Broncos coach Sean Payton. He spent the early part of this season on injured reserve before the Saints released him last week.

KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis first reported the move.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Smith started 35 games and played in 66 for New Orleans over the previous five seasons. He established career highs for receptions (34) and receiving yards (448) in 2020, while posting career-bests for touchdown catches in his first two seasons (2018 and 2019), with 5 in each campaign.

The Central Florida product’s special-teams contributions aren’t extensive, although eh did play 44 snaps in that phase for the Saints last year.

TRE’QUAN SMITH IS PART OF A CLUSTER OF EX-SAINTS

Tre’Quan Smith becomes the latest part of the Saints diaspora to land at Centura Health Training Center. He joins a collection of ex-Saints that includes:

FB Michael Burton

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

K Wil Lutz

TE Chris Manhertz

TE Adam Trautman

RB Dwayne Washington

Washington is on the practice squad, but the Broncos activated him for each of the last three games.

Lutz provided the winning points Sunday, drilling a 51-yard field goal to give the Broncos their first and only lead. Lutz has not missed a kick in the Broncos’ last three games. Humphrey has a touchdown and 26 yards on 4 receptions while playing 89 snaps so far this season. Trautman and Manhertz have been mostly blocking presences at tight end, combining for 44 yards on 6 catches to this point in the season.

Payton also has a cluster of ex-Saints coaches and players on his coaching staff, including outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky, special-teams coordinator Ben Kotwica, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, assistant head coach Mike Westhoff, senior defensive assistant Joe Vitt, offensive-line coach Zach Strife and special-teams assistant Chris Banjo, a former Saints player.

