Broncos-Bears inactives: Justin Simmons out once again

CHICAGO — Another week, another game without Justin Simmons.

After missing Friday’s practice, the Broncos scratched the two-time second-team All-Pro safety from the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Simmons saw limited work Wednesday and Thursday. That represented his first practice work since he suffered what was officially dubbed a hip injury against Washington on Sept. 17.

Without Simmons in the lineup last week, Delarrin Turner-Yell made the first start of his career. Miami went at him on the third play for its first touchdown of the day, catching him off-guard as he followed another receiver across the field, leaving Tyreek Hill open.

But fellow safety Kareem Jackson said that Turner-Yell had a solid day overall.

“He actually played pretty good,” Jackson said. “And we expect that from him. He’s been here a few years now. … He’s one of the guys in the room that when he’s in there, he operates like a veteran guy. So, I mean, I was definitely happy for him, the way he played.

“He played physical. But for him, it’s just all about capitalizing and growing off of that each and every day, just trying to get better.”

The Broncos will need Turner-Yell to improve to withstand losing Simmons for another week.

BRONCOS-BEARS INACTIVES BEYOND SIMMONS

There were no other surprises among the Broncos’ other inactive players.

Denver ruled out Frank Clark on Friday for a third-straight week following an injury that Clark described as a partial tear of his groin and abductor muscle.

“Damn near a Grade-3 tear,” Clark said Thursday. “It was more serious than I thought. I usually play through everything. I’m not big on weeping. I’m not big on telling my guys they’re not going to see me out there at practice or on the field. So it kinda was a bummer.”

Clark expressed hope that he could play next week.

The Broncos also ruled out Josey Jewell on Friday. Drew Sanders will start in his place. It will be the second-consecutive start for Sanders, who opened last week as the Broncos began the game in a 4-3 alignment.

Also inactive are OL Alex Forsyth, DE Ronnie Perkins, NT Mike Purcell and rookie safety JL Skinner.

Skinner has not been active all season in spite of the Broncos’ safety injuries. They remain without PJ Locke and Caden Sterns, who are both on injured reserve. Locke could return next week, but Sterns’ season ended with a torn patellar tendon in Week 1.

