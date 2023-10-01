Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton gets first Broncos win, Denver’s huge rally tops Bears

Oct 1, 2023, 2:28 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm

Sean Payton...

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos finally found a win.

And they did it in dramatic fashion.

Down 28-7 in Chicago and looking left for dead, the Broncos scored 24 straight points to stun the Bears by a final score of 31-28. Nik Bonitto played his best game in a Denver uniform, sacking Justin Fields with the team down 28-21 and forcing a fumble. Jonathon Cooper scooped and scored to tie things up.

The Bears then moved the football, but inexplicably didn’t kick a field goal on fourth-and-one deep in Broncos territory and Denver got the stop. Russell Wilson hit Marvin Mims Jr. for a long completion and kicker Wil Lutz booted through a 51-yard field goal to give them the lead.

Chicago once again made plays in the final minute, but an interception by Kareem Jackson of Fields ended the game. The Broncos improved to 1-3, while the Bears are now 0-4.

After the game, Payton was happy to earn a victory and potentially save the season… for now.

“Hopefully it’s the first of many relative to where we’re going. We just have a lot of work to do, still. But we can enjoy it and these guys can enjoy it,” Payton said.

The Denver defense did make Fields look like Patrick Mahomes at times, with his only incompletion in the entire first half coming on a Hail Mary. He didn’t throw another one until the fourth quarter. But they buckled down when needed and made a couple of huge plays to earn the win.

Fields finished 28-35 for 335 yards and a career high four touchdowns. A week after giving up 70 to the Miami Dolphins, Vance Joseph’s bunch did not look good until the fourth quarter, but it was enough to save his job in the short term.

On offense, Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, but the Broncos once again went long stretches without moving the football. They did rally, doing enough down the stretch to get back into the game and ultimately into field goal range when it mattered most.

Jaleel McLaughlin continues to look like the team’s best running back, scoring a shifty touchdown in the first half and rushing seven times for 72 yards. He had more opportunities after Javonte Williams hurt his hip in the first half and didn’t return.

For Payton, this victory is massive. Broncos Country was growing impatient, and it’ll cool things down for at least a little bit. However, the team might have cost themselves a shot at the No. 1 overall pick, something a lot of fans were clamoring for.

Still, it’s Oct. 1, and the 2023 Broncos remain relevant. That’s a good thing.

***

Broncos

Kareem Jackson...

Cecil Lammey

What Does This Win over the Chicago Bears Mean for the Denver Broncos? Denver Sports Postgame LIVE

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey breaks down the Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears matchup in Week 4. Topics Include – how the Broncos offense was able to look better in the second half, did the Bears just run out of gas on offense or did the Denver defense play better, who wants to be part […]

2 hours ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos lose star running back to injury, another steps up

Javonte Williams left Sunday's Denver Broncos 31-28 comeback win in the first half with a hip injury but for the Denver Broncos they have a next man up

3 hours ago

Broncos-Bears inactives...

Andrew Mason

Broncos-Bears inactives: Justin Simmons out once again

The Broncos-Bears inactives are out, and Simmons is out for a second-straight game.

8 hours ago

Marvin Mims, Jr....

Andrew Mason

It’s been a long time since the Broncos had a rookie WR like Marvin Mims Jr.

The only thing faster than the 40-yard dash time of rookie Marvin Mims Jr. is the pace at which the second-round pick is blossoming.

21 hours ago

KJ Hamler...

Andrew Mason

A former high-round Broncos draft pick has a new home

Former Broncos WR KJ Hamler has a new home, landing on the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

Zach Lazarus

Broncos 0-3 start is a concern, but is there light at the end of the tunnel?

There is still time for the Broncos to right the ship in 2023, but it's all contingent on their quarterback taking on a much-needed role

1 day ago

Sean Payton gets first Broncos win, Denver’s huge rally tops Bears