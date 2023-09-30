Close
BRONCOS

Broncos 0-3 start is a concern, but is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Sep 30, 2023, 7:03 AM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY ZACH LAZARUS


Denver Sports Analyst

Let’s not beat around the bush; last week’s performance embarrassed the Broncos organization.

As a lifelong fan, disappointment can’t even describe the feelings and emotions that all fans felt last Sunday, from the slightest bit of hope at the beginning of the game to the downward spiral that never stopped until the clock hit zero.

It was an interesting experience, to say the least. Went from disbelief to laughing hysterically and back to disbelief. I couldn’t believe what I was watching. It seemed like a bad dream that wouldn’t end.

The Dolphins not only scored a record amount of points in franchise history (70), they put up the most points ever scored against the Broncos in history, which was previously held at 59 against the Raiders in 2010.

Obviously, something’s going on behind the scenes. The team has been struggling to finish the job, and the defense has gone from one of the best in the league to arguably one of the worst in the league.

Vance Joseph took responsibility for the 50-point loss and understands that he has to turn this around quickly; otherwise, significant changes are coming.

While it seems like all hope is lost, is there a light at the end of the tunnel? It may seem dim, but as the season progresses, it’ll get brighter and brighter, and it all starts with one person.

Russell Wilson.

Most people would expect this to fall on Sean Payton, but that’s not true. Of course, Payton is to blame and has his role in the loss, but if things are going to change, it has to start with Wilson.

Wilson must embrace his leadership role during this challenging period and refocus the team. Payton has the respect of all the players, but this team needs a leader to lead by example, and that comes from Wilson’s attitude and actions on and off the field.

Last season, Wilson had one of his worst years in the NFL and was able to bounce back. Heading into Week 4, he’s been producing at a high level. It’s just been diminished by the defense’s performance over the last three weeks.

The “slow” start to the season has not been Wilson’s fault this year. Coaching and defensive problems are holding the Broncos back from getting out of this eight-year drought.

Here’s the catch: It’s only Week 4. There’s plenty of time to wrinkle out these issues. It’s a slow process, but the Broncos need to get a win to swing the momentum in their direction to start turning things around.

Hopefully, this week, the Broncos will be able to get their first win against a disgruntled Chicago Bears team who are also 0-3.

