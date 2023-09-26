Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

Do we need to cut Courtland Sutton some slack?

Sep 26, 2023, 11:10 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Do we need to cut Courtland Sutton some slack? Plus is Rex Ryan embarrassing himself? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss!

Coffee Break

Denver Broncos...

Rachel Vigil

Was it a mistake to not let Vance Joseph go this week?

Tough weekend to be a Colorado sports fan! James Merilatt and Andrew Mason join Rachel Vigil as they get you caught up on everything you need to discuss at work today!

1 day ago

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins plays the Denver Broncos...

Rachel Vigil

Is this a trap game for Miami?

Is this a trap game for Miami? Waddle might not play. Simmons is questionable. Can the Broncos pull this off?

4 days ago

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)...

Rachel Vigil

The rumors are true

This weekend is a must-win game for the Broncos based on history plus NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe stops by to discuss the Dolphins!

6 days ago

Henry Blackburn...

Rachel Vigil

Rocky Mountain Showdown draws INSANE numbers

The Rocky Mountain Showdown had INSANE numbers! Plus Cecil Lammey and Zach Bye join the show to discuss the Broncos.

7 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Is It Fair That The Finger Is Being Pointed At Russell Wilson?

Is It Fair That The Finger Is Being Pointed At Russell Wilson For The Loss On Sunday? Plus Rachel digs deep into the Rocky Mountain Showdown

8 days ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Rachel Vigil

Should you start Jerry Jeudy for fantasy?

The festivities have started up in Boulder ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown plus Cecil gives you the latest update if you should start Jerry Jeudy on Sunday!

11 days ago

Do we need to cut Courtland Sutton some slack?