Do we need to cut Courtland Sutton some slack?
Sep 26, 2023, 11:10 AM
Do we need to cut Courtland Sutton some slack? Plus is Rex Ryan embarrassing himself? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss!
Tough weekend to be a Colorado sports fan! James Merilatt and Andrew Mason join Rachel Vigil as they get you caught up on everything you need to discuss at work today!
1 day ago
Is this a trap game for Miami? Waddle might not play. Simmons is questionable. Can the Broncos pull this off?
4 days ago
This weekend is a must-win game for the Broncos based on history plus NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe stops by to discuss the Dolphins!
6 days ago
The Rocky Mountain Showdown had INSANE numbers! Plus Cecil Lammey and Zach Bye join the show to discuss the Broncos.
7 days ago
Is It Fair That The Finger Is Being Pointed At Russell Wilson For The Loss On Sunday? Plus Rachel digs deep into the Rocky Mountain Showdown
8 days ago
The festivities have started up in Boulder ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown plus Cecil gives you the latest update if you should start Jerry Jeudy on Sunday!
11 days ago