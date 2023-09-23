Close
BRONCOS

Is the Broncos slow start to the season worth being concerned about?

Sep 23, 2023, 6:11 AM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY ZACH LAZARUS


Denver Sports Analyst

It’s been a tough start to the 2023 NFL season for the Denver Broncos. A disappointing 0-2 record is not what the fans expected coming into the season. It was preached all offseason that this would be a different organization. Sean Payton would bring back that winning mentality and turn this team into a Super Bowl contender once again.

Heading into Week 3, it seems like the Broncos are getting the short end of the stick again. They’ve been riddled with injuries early on. Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Jerry Jeudy and Frank Clark have all missed time due to injuries. They have been struggling to get plays called fast enough, and the defense has yet to dominate the field.

It’s a lot of simple mistakes that are hurting the Broncos and costing them games at the end of the day. While it’s tough to come back from a 0-2 start, should Broncos fans be concerned about Russell Wilson and Payton’s abilities to turn this team around?

It’s a complicated answer, but no. Fans shouldn’t be concerned with the current state of the Denver Broncos. Everyone needs to calm down and trust the process. Payton needs time to get this team on the same page.

During the offseason, there’s only so much preparation a team can do. There’s barely any contact, so teams can’t replicate the environment of a real game. Now that the season has started, coaches can see their players at full speed against another team and see what schemes are working and what isn’t. That’s where the real adjustments come into play, and we’ve already seen that happen.

The offense struggled in Week 1 and only scored 16 points. During the next game, Payton made his adjustments, and they scored 33. It’s a work in progress, and it’s already starting to come together.

Wilson is playing at a significantly higher level than he was last year. He’s moving around the field much more efficiently and looking more versatile in the pocket. He’s beginning to look like his old self once again. He’s been able to move the ball down the field and convert those drives into points.

Success wasn’t going to be built overnight. It takes a little time, and the team is starting to come together piece by piece. The offense has been looking better week after week, and there’s still a lot of time left in the season to improve.

Wilson and Payton are getting through this adjustment period, and coming into week three, the offense needs to finish through the second half, and the defense needs to be able to stop the deep threat.

Broncos fans need to calm down and let Payton do his job. It may look concerning right now, but it will all work out in the long run. He needs a little time to adjust this team to his coaching style.

Hopefully, the Broncos will be able to get their first win this season on the road against the Miami Dolphins.

***

