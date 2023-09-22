Close
COFFEE BREAK

Is this a trap game for Miami?

Sep 22, 2023, 11:17 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Is this a trap game for Miami? Waddle might not play. Simmons is questionable. Can the Broncos pull this off?

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)...

Rachel Vigil

The rumors are true

This weekend is a must-win game for the Broncos based on history plus NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe stops by to discuss the Dolphins!

2 days ago

Henry Blackburn...

Rachel Vigil

Rocky Mountain Showdown draws INSANE numbers

The Rocky Mountain Showdown had INSANE numbers! Plus Cecil Lammey and Zach Bye join the show to discuss the Broncos.

3 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Is It Fair That The Finger Is Being Pointed At Russell Wilson?

Is It Fair That The Finger Is Being Pointed At Russell Wilson For The Loss On Sunday? Plus Rachel digs deep into the Rocky Mountain Showdown

4 days ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Rachel Vigil

Should you start Jerry Jeudy for fantasy?

The festivities have started up in Boulder ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown plus Cecil gives you the latest update if you should start Jerry Jeudy on Sunday!

7 days ago

Jay Norvell...

Rachel Vigil

Rachel is screaming WHY at Jay Norvell

Jay Norvell Takes A Shot At Coach Prime plus we get into the impact Jerry Jeudy could have against the Commanders

8 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Rachel Vigil

Is Shedeur Sanders a GUARANTEED first round pick?

With all the hype in Boulder - it's easy to jump on the Shedder bandwagon but are people paying attention to what's happening on the field as much as who the head coach is? Rachel and Richie also get into why they hate and love going international with the NFL. 

9 days ago

Is this a trap game for Miami?