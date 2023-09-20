Broncos-Commanders grades: If only the first 20 minutes were marked …

The Broncos are not yet 60-minute men.

In fits and starts, the team can control the pace and flow of a game. That has happened in each of the last two weeks. And the offense leads the league in percentage of drives that end in a touchdown, as well as points per possession. That is a massive change from previous years, and is the most tangible evidence that Sean Payton’s system is, indeed working.

But it’s not working as well as it can. Sean Payton made that clear in his postgame press conference and again Monday.

But overall, the offensive work is promising. As for the defense … its strong work against the run in Week 1 devolved against the Washington Commanders.

OFFENSE

OVERALL GRADE: B-minus

We’re splitting the difference here. For the first three possessions, it was an A. For the balance of the game, it was a D-plus. Two turnovers and no touchdown drives after the first three series until the “Hail Mary” on the final play of regulation will do that.

PASSING: B-minus

Perfection early, frustration middle and late. So it went for a second consecutive game for Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ aerial attack, which couldn’t sustain its consistency after the initial three series. That being said, if Payton focuses on what he can learn about his array of targets, he should be able to fine-tune the game plans.

Marvin Mims Jr. appears as though he can be a vertical-speed threat sooner rather than later, and Brandon Johnson also showed promise, even before the was in the right spot for the last-gasp touchdown, which was his second score of the day.

Protection on the flanks is a concern; both Mike McGlinchey and Garett Bolles had some rough moments.

RUSHING: B-minus

There was promise here. Denver’s blocking scheme generally did well against Washington’s front seven, and Javonte Williams found a burst. But when Wilson leads the way — 56 yards on six attempts – this isn’t a particularly ideal scenario.

DEFENSE

OVERALL GRADE: D-plus

At one point, Washington had a score or a missed field goal on six-straight possessions. Denver held the Commanders in check on third down — Washington finished with three conversions in 10 tries — but as the game progressed, Washington didn’t even get to third down on a regular basis.

PASSING DEFENSE: C-minus

Even when the Broncos broke out to a 21-3 lead, cracks were already evident. Washington QB Sam Howell found gaps in coverage and took advantage of them. Penalties undermined the effort.

The pass rush was more productive, but mostly from the edges. Interior pressure must improve.

Of particular concern is the screen-pass game. Washington diced up the Broncos with it. And one can flash back to the early moments of the 49ers preseason game to see how a similar offense to the one Denver will face in Miami can wreak havoc with screens.

But Nik Bonitto’s work was stellar. Per Pro Football Focus, he notched a pass-rush win rate of 25 percent. He also held up well against the run, which could lead to more opportunities in future weeks.

RUSHING DEFENSE: D-plus

Fatigue appeared to set in as the game progressed, and wide lanes greeted Brian Robinson Jr. as Washington gradually took command of the game in the fourth quarter.

SPECIAL TEAMS

OVERALL GRADE: A-minus

After the Week 1 woes, the Broncos needed a strong game in this phase — and they got it. The placekicking operation was perfect. Riley Dixon had some good hang times. Blocking and Mims allowed him to take advantage when Tress Way outkicked his coverage on a punt.

It was tremendous overall work. Assistant head coach Mike Westhoff has built the top special-teams unit in the NFL before. With a few more games like Sunday’s, he could have one again.

