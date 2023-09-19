Close
WR Brandon Marshall among Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

Sep 19, 2023, 1:47 PM | Updated: 1:59 pm

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Brandon Marshall’s four years in Denver were as tumultuous as they were productive. But in light of his subsequent diagnosis with borderline-personality disorder, what the wide receiver accomplished during his time with the Broncos — and the nine more seasons he played – stands as a massive accomplishment.

And now he’s on the list of nominees for the modern-era class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 2024.

The list is long, of course — 173 names. Marshall became eligible for inclusion in next year’s class, a

Marshall ranks in the NFL’s top 25 all time in receptions (970, 16th), receiving yardage (12,351, 23rd) and receiving touchdowns (83, T-24th). Those figures put him behind other candidates on the list of modern-era preliminary nominees, including 2023 finalists Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt.

Another who surpasses Marshall in those two categories, former Panthers and Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., didn’t even make the cut to the finalists last year.

Marshall’s inclusion on the list also likely means continued frustration for Broncos Ring of Famer Rod Smith. The standout of the Broncos’ first two world-title teams is again a modern-era nominee, although his candidacy has failed to gain traction over the years because of the backlog of accomplished wide receivers flooding the list annually.

In all, 16 former Broncos are on the list of modern-era nominees, including Denver Sports/104.3 The Fan host Mark Schlereth.

  • CB Dre’ Bly (1997-98)
  • LB Keith Brooking (2012)
  • RB Jamaal Charles (2017)
  • K Jason Elam (1993-2007)
  • WR Brandon Marshall (2006-09)
  • RB/PR/KR Glyn Milburn (1993-95)
  • C Tom Nalen (1994-2008)
  • DE Simeon Rice (2007)
  • OL Mark Schlereth (1995-2000)
  • DE Neil Smith (1997-99)
  • WR Rod Smith (1994-2007)
  • NT Ted Washington (1994)
  • WR Wes Welker (2013-14)
  • NT Jamal Williams (2010)
  • LB Al Wilson (1999-2006)
  • LB Lee Woodall (2001)

The list of modern-era nominees will be whittled down over the coming months to 15 finalists.

The Broncos already have one former player who will be among the finalists from the seniors-committee pool: LB Randy Gradishar (1974-83). After years of waiting, Gradishar finally made the cut last month. His candidacy is subject to a yes-or-no vote among the wider selection committee.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will choose its 2024 class in January.

***

