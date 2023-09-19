Rocky Mountain Showdown draws INSANE numbers
Sep 19, 2023, 11:18 AM
Is It Fair That The Finger Is Being Pointed At Russell Wilson For The Loss On Sunday? Plus Rachel digs deep into the Rocky Mountain Showdown
1 day ago
The festivities have started up in Boulder ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown plus Cecil gives you the latest update if you should start Jerry Jeudy on Sunday!
4 days ago
Jay Norvell Takes A Shot At Coach Prime plus we get into the impact Jerry Jeudy could have against the Commanders
5 days ago
With all the hype in Boulder - it's easy to jump on the Shedder bandwagon but are people paying attention to what's happening on the field as much as who the head coach is? Rachel and Richie also get into why they hate and love going international with the NFL.
6 days ago
Russell Wilson loses another target with Greg Dulcich being out a few weeks with a hamstring injury - is it time for George Paton to pick up the phone?
7 days ago
It felt different, yet the same. Broncos lose 17-16 to the Raiders in Week 1. Who are you blaming for the season starting with an L?
8 days ago