Report: Kareem Jackson not likely to face suspension for hit

Sep 18, 2023, 9:13 AM

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Kareem Jackson missed the entire second half Sunday following his ejection for a hit on Washington’s Logan Thomas. But according to an ESPN report, that will be the all the time that he doesn’t play.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Jackson will not face a suspension for that collision. Jackson leapt toward Thomas in the end zone, although first contact came via Jackson’s shoulder. Thomas held on to the football for a touchdown reception, but suffered a concussion on the play and did not return.

Jackson incurred an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty for the hit, resulting about an ejection. Buzz about a suspension rose because of the fact that it was the second Jackson hit to come under scrutiny in as many weeks. The NFL fined Jackson $14,819 for his fourth-quarter shot on Las Vegas WR Jakobi Meyers last week.

THE SAFETY CORPS WITHOUT KAREEM JACKSON ON SUNDAY

Kareem Jackson’s ejection exacerbated a wave of injuries at the safety position for the Broncos.

Denver has already lost Caden Sterns to a torn patellar tendon suffered last week. The Broncos listed Sterns as a co-starter with Jackson in Week 1, although Jackson actually got the first-team repetitions in that game, with Sterns seeing just two snaps of action before his injury.

The Broncos also played the last two games without veteran P.J. Locke. Locke incurred a lower-left leg injury during training camp. He left practice via cart and ended up on injured reserve to open the season. Locke is not eligible to return until Week 5, although he has been working out on the north practice field at Centura Health Training Center on a regular basis.

With Sterns and Locke unavailable, Delarrin Turner-Yell replaced Jackson on Sunday. The snaps were the first on defense for Turner-Yell in his career, as all of his regular-season work as a rookie came on special teams. But Turner-Yell suffered an injury of his own while covering a punt Sunday, forcing nickel cornerback Essang Bassey to move to safety.

Denver had one other safety on the 53-player roster — rookie JL Skinner. But the Broncos opted to make him inactive prior to Sunday’s game.

