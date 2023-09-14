For the run game of the Denver Broncos, it’s the yards left ungained that stick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — By most measurements, the work of the Denver Broncos on the ground last Sunday was solid.

Both Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine averaged at least 3.0 yards after contact per attempt. The duo averaged 4.42 yards per attempt, and did so without the benefit of a single explosive run; no carry covered more than 12 yards. Williams didn’t seem to miss the knee brace that he ditched on Aug. 23.

But at the same time, returns diminished when the Broncos needed them most.

After allowing 5.75 yards on Denver’s initial eight first-down rushing attempts after halftime, the Raiders stuffed Williams for a 1-yard loss with just over six minutes remaining. That open what proved to be the Broncos’ final possession; they couldn’t recover from second-and-11 and had their only three-and-out of the day. Las Vegas picked up two first downs, and Denver never saw the football again.

It was a moment that encapsulated the frustration felt in all corners of the Broncos’ collective ground game. It was good on the whole — but there was more that could have been done.

“I think there’s still more meat on the bone when it comes to the run game,” right guard Quinn Meinerz said.

“And I think as we continue to build that togetherness in the run game and all that kind of stuff, it will open up a little bit more.”

THE IMPACT OF COHESION ON THE RUN GAME OF THE DENVER BRONCOS

Cohesion matters on the ground, starting with the blocking. And that’s where the Denver Broncos are still finding their way. Forty percent of their starting offensive line is new to the roster. So are tight ends Chris Manhertz and Adam Trautman.

And in the backfield, Perine was a Cincinnati Bengal last year. Fullback Michael Burton was in Kansas City. And Williams spent the final 12 games of the season on injured reserve.

The chemistry will come, but it’s not there yet.

“A thousand percent, especially when we watch the tape and we see our shortcomings,” Manhertz said. “A lot of it just had to do with execution and communication. So, again, those little things are easily fixable.”

The lack of explosive runs was a frustrating aspect of the game. Both Williams and Perine each had double-digit pickups. Three of Perine’s eight carries covered at least 10 yards, pushing his per-carry average above 5.0. But there were no gains of at least 20 yards.

“Yeah, it was definitely a lot more yards out there,” Williams said. “We could have had a lot more explosive plays. That’s something that Coach (Sean Payton) talked about a lot this week: having more explosives.

“So, hopefully, we can get that done and come away with a win Sunday.”

But the challenge is stern. Washington’s front seven offers a massive challenge this Sunday; the Commanders last week held Arizona’s running backs to just 3.05 yards per carry. The lone explosive run allowed by Washington in Week 1 came on a Marquise Brown reverse.

There is “meat on the bone,” as Meinerz said. But will the Broncos be able to improve and chow down on it Sunday?

“We just have to rep it as a group and pay attention to it,” Manhertz said. “So, I’m pretty confident we’ll get that done.”

Getting to 1-1 might depend on it.

