Rachel is screaming WHY at Jay Norvell
Sep 14, 2023, 11:14 AM
Jay Norvell Takes A Shot At Coach Prime plus we get into the impact Jerry Jeudy could have against the Commanders
Sep 14, 2023, 11:14 AM
With all the hype in Boulder - it's easy to jump on the Shedder bandwagon but are people paying attention to what's happening on the field as much as who the head coach is? Rachel and Richie also get into why they hate and love going international with the NFL.
2 days ago
Russell Wilson loses another target with Greg Dulcich being out a few weeks with a hamstring injury - is it time for George Paton to pick up the phone?
3 days ago
It felt different, yet the same. Broncos lose 17-16 to the Raiders in Week 1. Who are you blaming for the season starting with an L?
4 days ago
Great news for the AFC West! Who should fantasy owners pick up if they have Travis Kelce? Plus Rachel and Richie give their picks for this weekends matchups!
7 days ago
Matt Hamilton joins the show to talk Thursday Night Football plus Rachel gives her NFL division leader picks!
8 days ago
The Buffs are feeling #22, Shedeur Sanders gets a pretty cool text plus Sean Payton shuts down Russell Inc. and some drama in the AFC West!
9 days ago