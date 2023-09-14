Close
COFFEE BREAK

Rachel is screaming WHY at Jay Norvell

Sep 14, 2023, 11:14 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Jay Norvell Takes A Shot At Coach Prime plus we get into the impact Jerry Jeudy could have against the Commanders

Coffee Break

Shedeur Sanders...

Rachel Vigil

Is Shedeur Sanders a GUARANTEED first round pick?

With all the hype in Boulder - it's easy to jump on the Shedder bandwagon but are people paying attention to what's happening on the field as much as who the head coach is? Rachel and Richie also get into why they hate and love going international with the NFL. 

2 days ago

Greg Dulcich...

Rachel Vigil

Is it time for George Paton to pick up the phone?

Russell Wilson loses another target with Greg Dulcich being out a few weeks with a hamstring injury - is it time for George Paton to pick up the phone?

3 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Who is to blame for 16 points?

It felt different, yet the same. Broncos lose 17-16 to the Raiders in Week 1. Who are you blaming for the season starting with an L?

4 days ago

Coach Prime...

Rachel Vigil

Who’s the better pick for this weekends matchups?

Great news for the AFC West! Who should fantasy owners pick up if they have Travis Kelce? Plus Rachel and Richie give their picks for this weekends matchups!

7 days ago

Patrick Mahomes...

Rachel Vigil

Why are people surprised about the Broncos captains?

Matt Hamilton joins the show to talk Thursday Night Football plus Rachel gives her NFL division leader picks!

8 days ago

Sean Payton and Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Sean Payton shuts down Russell Inc.

The Buffs are feeling #22, Shedeur Sanders gets a pretty cool text plus Sean Payton shuts down Russell Inc. and some drama in the AFC West!

9 days ago

