Is the season opener the biggest game of Russell Wilson’s career?

The wait is finally over. The 2023 NFL season has officially begun, and the football draught is over. Every Sunday for the next 18 weeks, we get to be delighted by some grueling, hard-fought, intense football, and the excitement is overwhelming.

For Broncos Country, the excitement may be a little too overwhelming.

In Week 1, the Broncos kick off the season with a divisional game against the Las Vegas Raiders. And let’s be honest, it might be one of the most crucial games of the year.

This will be our first proper look at Sean Payton and Russell Wilson in action together. It’s hard to tell what a team is all about during preseason. The starters only get a few reps and run a simplified version of their playbook. Now, all the training wheels are off. It’s go time, and Payton will set the tone for the rest of the season. The Broncos are back to compete.

All offseason, Payton has been preaching that he wants to bring back the winning culture this franchise once had. He’s been making massive organizational changes to ensure that he’s changing the culture in the building. With the season officially beginning, it’s time for Payton to show the rest of the league what he’s capable of.

This game against the Raiders will set a precedent with Broncos fans for the rest of the season.

It’s been a tough few years for the Broncos now that the Raiders beat us six consecutive times, and the Kansas City Chiefs hold a 15-game winning streak over them. It’s been embarrassing to watch over the past few seasons, and after some of the most significant moves in franchise history, these losing streaks are expected to end under Payton’s new regime.

The Broncos are under even more pressure this week, considering Deion Sanders came out last week and turned the University of Colorado football program into the country’s most-exciting college team. Payton and Wilson have some big shoes to fill on Sunday.

Arguably, this could be the biggest game of Wilson’s life. He’s been on this downfall since last season, and this year could make or break his NFL career, depending on how he plays.

Wilson stated, “I’m used to some of those who believe and some of those who doubt, and I think that when you’re playing high stakes and you dream to be the best you can possibly be every day, there’s always going to be people that question whether you can do it or not.”

He has grown custom to the doubters and is ready to come out and show the league that he’s back and ready to compete.

***

Follow @zlazarus98