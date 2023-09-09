Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Is the season opener the biggest game of Russell Wilson’s career?

Sep 9, 2023, 8:25 AM

Russell Wilson leads the Denver Broncos...

Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

BY ZACH LAZARUS


Denver Sports Analyst

The wait is finally over. The 2023 NFL season has officially begun, and the football draught is over. Every Sunday for the next 18 weeks, we get to be delighted by some grueling, hard-fought, intense football, and the excitement is overwhelming.

For Broncos Country, the excitement may be a little too overwhelming.

In Week 1, the Broncos kick off the season with a divisional game against the Las Vegas Raiders. And let’s be honest, it might be one of the most crucial games of the year.

This will be our first proper look at Sean Payton and Russell Wilson in action together. It’s hard to tell what a team is all about during preseason. The starters only get a few reps and run a simplified version of their playbook. Now, all the training wheels are off. It’s go time, and Payton will set the tone for the rest of the season. The Broncos are back to compete.

All offseason, Payton has been preaching that he wants to bring back the winning culture this franchise once had. He’s been making massive organizational changes to ensure that he’s changing the culture in the building. With the season officially beginning, it’s time for Payton to show the rest of the league what he’s capable of.

This game against the Raiders will set a precedent with Broncos fans for the rest of the season.

It’s been a tough few years for the Broncos now that the Raiders beat us six consecutive times, and the Kansas City Chiefs hold a 15-game winning streak over them. It’s been embarrassing to watch over the past few seasons, and after some of the most significant moves in franchise history, these losing streaks are expected to end under Payton’s new regime.

The Broncos are under even more pressure this week, considering Deion Sanders came out last week and turned the University of Colorado football program into the country’s most-exciting college team. Payton and Wilson have some big shoes to fill on Sunday.

Arguably, this could be the biggest game of Wilson’s life. He’s been on this downfall since last season, and this year could make or break his NFL career, depending on how he plays.

Wilson stated, “I’m used to some of those who believe and some of those who doubt, and I think that when you’re playing high stakes and you dream to be the best you can possibly be every day, there’s always going to be people that question whether you can do it or not.”

He has grown custom to the doubters and is ready to come out and show the league that he’s back and ready to compete.

***

Broncos

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Practice-squad elevations could indicate Jerry Jeudy won’t play

Jerry Jeudy is officially questionable, but two moves made Saturday could be a sign that he won’t play due to a hamstring injury.

18 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 28: Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos celebrates scoring a tou...

Cecil Lammey

Who Will Be the Denver Broncos Lead Back in Week 1? Orange and Blue Today 9.8.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – how the backfield touches will be split between Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and Jaleel McLaughlin, concerns about Pat Surtain’s ankle injury, what is the best strategy to win against the Raiders, plus more! Follow […]

2 days ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

A key Broncos first-teamer is questionable for Week 1

Jerry Jeudy is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week.

2 days ago

Terrell Davs...

104.3 The Fan

Terrell Davis to join Schlereth and Evans mornings after Broncos games on 104.3 The Fan

Terrell Davis is one of the most popular Broncos of all-time, one the franchise’s three winners of NFL MVP and the team's first Super Bowl MVP

2 days ago

Davante Adams, Denver...

Mike Evans

Broncos facing a must-win in season opener against the Raiders

In his debut as the Broncos head coach, Sean Payton knows the importance of getting off to a good start and building some momentum

2 days ago

Maxx Crosby...

Andrew Mason

Job No. 1 for Broncos: Stop Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby haș wreaked havoc on the Broncos over the course of his career. Joe Lombardi knows that has to change.

3 days ago

Is the season opener the biggest game of Russell Wilson’s career?