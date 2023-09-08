Who’s the better pick for this weekends matchups?
Sep 8, 2023, 11:10 AM
Great news for the AFC West! Who should fantasy owners pick up if they have Travis Kelce? Plus Rachel and Richie give their picks for this weekends matchups!
Sep 8, 2023, 11:10 AM
Matt Hamilton joins the show to talk Thursday Night Football plus Rachel gives her NFL division leader picks!
1 day ago
The Buffs are feeling #22, Shedeur Sanders gets a pretty cool text plus Sean Payton shuts down Russell Inc. and some drama in the AFC West!
2 days ago
It's rivalry week! The Huskers are coming to Boulder and Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are headed to town! Who needs to win more; the Buffs or the Broncos?
3 days ago
Who are people buying into more? Russell Wilson or CU? Plus Richie is gonna spice up his Friday morning trying the one chip challenge!
7 days ago
Deion Sanders BLASTS the NCAA (rightfully so) and Richie needs to admit that Rachel is right!
8 days ago
It's waiver wire day! So far they've signed Phillip Dorsett but who else will come back? Plus Rachel and Richie get into what a successful season looks like for the Broncos and the Buffs.
9 days ago