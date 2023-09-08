Close
ROCKIES

Coors Field just hosted an “all-Husker reception” for Nebraska fans

Sep 8, 2023, 11:20 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The University of Nebraska had a get together on Thursday night at Coors Field.

The Rockies were out of town, so the school apparently rented out “The Rooftop” for its supporters.

You may have heard, but there’s a pretty big game between Nebraska and CU in Boulder on Saturday. This is how the Big Red faithful got to kick off their weekend.

This, of course, made a lot of people mad online. A viral tweet with the messaging on the scoreboard has nearly 500,000 views.

“Huskers Take Over Coors Field” with the Nebraska flag planted on top of the stadium is indeed quite the message. Sure, not every Rockies fan is a CU fan, but there’s definitely a lot of overlap.

And Coors Field and Folsom Field are just 26 miles apart, so you think some loyalty would lie with the Buffs.

Then again, the almighty dollar is powerful. And the party deck is a pretty cool place to host an event, so it couldn’t have been cheap for Nebraska to rent for an evening.

Dick Monfort and the Rockies don’t just make money when they’re hosting games, they make money whenever they can. Nebraska was happy to pay up — and the organization was happy to cash their check — regardless of how it might look.

