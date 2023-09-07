Close
BRONCOS

How to watch Broncos open 2023 NFL season against Raiders

Sep 7, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:01 pm

Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos play Sunday afternoon in Colorado, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2023-24 NFL slate.

Time: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2:25 p.m. Mountain Time
Location: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver
TV: CBS
Radio: KOA 850 AM | 94.1 FM
Stream: Paramount+
Pregame and postgame show: 104.3 The Fan broadcasts right up until kickoff and as soon as the final whistle sounds, while DenverFan.com also hosts digital shows that will air prior to and right after the game on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Tom McCarthy, James Lofton and Jay Feely will voice the television broadcast. Most of the southwest, as well as parts of the mid-west and California, will get the Broncos-Raiders broadcast in the CBS late window—which can be seen in green below. The other games in the CBS window are New England against Philadelphia and Miami against the Chargers. Green Bay against Chicago and Seattle against the Rams will be going on at the same time over on FOX.

Oddsmakers currently predict that the Broncos will win this opening game by about a field goal. Prognosticators expect a low-scoring showdown, with a total of 45 points.

That means folks in Vegas think the Broncos will win about around 24-20.

This will be the 128th matchup between these division foes, the most Denver has played any other team. The Broncos are 54-71-2 all-time against the Raiders, including one playoff win. The Broncos have lost six in a row to the Raiders, with the last game coming in November of last season.

The Broncos will host the Commanders in Week 2.

