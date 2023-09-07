Close
Peyton Manning goes on Pat McAfee, dishes on Russell Wilson

Sep 7, 2023, 11:53 AM

Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson...

Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos great Peyton Manning went on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday to talk about another QB, Russell Wilson.

Manning and McAfee were teammates with the Colts back in the day, so it makes sense the former punter had him on his show.

And what better topic to discuss than Russell Wilson and if new head coach Sean Payton can fix him this season?

When Manning talks, people listen, and these answers weren’t full of cliches. Manning gave some honest and great insight on Wilson, first discussing Payton wanting to coaching the former Seahawks star hard this year.

It’s good insight from Manning, and some “reporting” we hadn’t heard before. It sounds like the coach and QB had a very honest talk when Payton first got the job, knowing Wilson needed a kick in the butt. He had a free rein to do whatever he wanted under Nathaniel Hackett last year.

Next, McAfee asked Manning about the type of QB Wilson wants to / should be. No. 18 wisely points out that Wilson needs to just be Wilson, and not someone like Drew Brees.

The last part of that from Manning is critical. This isn’t going to be perfection in Week 1 — likely far from it.

But if Payton can find a way to help the team grind out wins, then it starts to click with Wilson and the offense, look out. That’s the likely formula to get back to 10-plus wins and finally return to the playoffs once again.

***

Peyton Manning goes on Pat McAfee, dishes on Russell Wilson