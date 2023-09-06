Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

After some drama, Raiders star could miss Broncos matchup

Sep 6, 2023, 11:35 AM

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass as he's hit by Chandler Jones #55 of the Las ...

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Chandler Jones once led the NFL in both sacks and tackles for a loss in a single season, but this season his contributions may be on hold.

“It’s a personal situation and a private matter. We have dealt with it and I am not going to talk about it,” Josh McDaniels said about Jones status on Wednesday.

The defensive end posted and deleted a few things on social media on Tuesday,  which detailed his unhappiness with the Raiders and expressed his desire to not play for McDaniels. One of his posts looked like it showed a text conversation with McDaniels.

“**** it, I don’t wanna play for the Raiders if that’s my HC or GM,” Jones wrote.

The Raiders are headed to Denver to open the NFL season against the Broncos. The two longtime rivals have each had McDaniels as a head coach—both failing under the offensive mind. The Broncos are currently riding a six-game losing streak to Las Vegas.

Jones is in his second season with the Raiders, making 38 tackles, recording 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble, plus three fumble recoveries and the big-time return for a touchdown to beat the Patriots at the buzzer.

Jones was quiet against the Broncos last season but him missing time would take some pressure off Russell Wilson in his first game with Sean Payton at the helm.

***

Broncos

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 13: Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning stands on the field befor...

Will Petersen

Peyton Manning admits casting for ‘Quarterback’ season 2 is tough

Former Broncos star Peyton Manning is the executive producer of 'Quarterback' and recently said locking guys down for season 2 has been hard

12 hours ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

Andrew Mason

The revealing reason why Jaleel McLaughlin will wear jersey number 38

Jaleel McLaughlin didn’t choose the jersey number the Broncos gave him when he reported to the team in May. But he learned to love it.

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Projecting Russell Wilson’s Numbers for the 2023 NFL Season – Orange and Blue Today 9.5.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – what to expect from QB Russell Wilson in 2023, the split for the running backs, surprise players on offense, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

ESPN report details Sean Payton’s obsession with the details

"Let's not lose track of the part about knowing how to win first," Sean Payton told his team, as reported by ESPN.

1 day ago

Eli Manning Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Peyton and Eli release epic video for ManningCast host audtions

Peyton and Eli had NFL names like Kirk Cousins, Sean Payton, Sean McVay and Pat McAfee audition for the ManningCast, but it was just a bit

1 day ago

Broncos scoreboard...

Will Petersen

Broncos better be careful or Buffs will become biggest show in town

For the first time, the Broncos are catchable as the top dog; we've been spoiled with titles, and if the Buffs start pursuing one, look out

1 day ago

After some drama, Raiders star could miss Broncos matchup