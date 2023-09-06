After some drama, Raiders star could miss Broncos matchup

Chandler Jones once led the NFL in both sacks and tackles for a loss in a single season, but this season his contributions may be on hold.

“It’s a personal situation and a private matter. We have dealt with it and I am not going to talk about it,” Josh McDaniels said about Jones status on Wednesday.

The defensive end posted and deleted a few things on social media on Tuesday, which detailed his unhappiness with the Raiders and expressed his desire to not play for McDaniels. One of his posts looked like it showed a text conversation with McDaniels.

“**** it, I don’t wanna play for the Raiders if that’s my HC or GM,” Jones wrote.

The Raiders are headed to Denver to open the NFL season against the Broncos. The two longtime rivals have each had McDaniels as a head coach—both failing under the offensive mind. The Broncos are currently riding a six-game losing streak to Las Vegas.

Jones is in his second season with the Raiders, making 38 tackles, recording 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble, plus three fumble recoveries and the big-time return for a touchdown to beat the Patriots at the buzzer.

Jones was quiet against the Broncos last season but him missing time would take some pressure off Russell Wilson in his first game with Sean Payton at the helm.

