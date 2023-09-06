Sean Payton shuts down Russell Inc.
Sep 6, 2023, 11:12 AM
The Buffs are feeling #22, Shedeur Sanders gets a pretty cool text plus Sean Payton shuts down Russell Inc. and some drama in the AFC West!
It's rivalry week! The Huskers are coming to Boulder and Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are headed to town! Who needs to win more; the Buffs or the Broncos?
1 day ago
Who are people buying into more? Russell Wilson or CU? Plus Richie is gonna spice up his Friday morning trying the one chip challenge!
5 days ago
Deion Sanders BLASTS the NCAA (rightfully so) and Richie needs to admit that Rachel is right!
6 days ago
It's waiver wire day! So far they've signed Phillip Dorsett but who else will come back? Plus Rachel and Richie get into what a successful season looks like for the Broncos and the Buffs.
7 days ago
Some familiar names are already off the board as the Broncos continue their cuts to 53. Rachel and Richie react to the Broncos releasing Brett Maher, Albert Okwuegbunam and Ben DiNucci along with others,
8 days ago
With Jerry Jeudy going down with a hamstring injury, Tim Patrick out for the season, should the Broncos look to bring in another WR?
12 days ago