Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

The revealing reason why Jaleel McLaughlin will wear jersey number 38

Sep 5, 2023, 9:05 PM

Jaleel McLaughlin...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jaleel McLaughlin didn’t choose the jersey number the Broncos gave him when he reported to the team in May. As is the case with many undrafted rookies, it was simply an available number they issued to him.

And it’s a somewhat unusual number for a running back.

Oh, the Broncos have a bit of history with it. Mike Anderson won AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year 23 years ago, then played five more distinguished seasons wearing No. 38. But aside from Anderson and 1990s running back Reggie Rivers, the history of that jersey number with the Broncos is as thin as a promise.

Granted, promise is all McLaughlin has shown this summer. He stormed to a roster spot with quickness, deft moves and a nose for the end zone.

And when the opportunity arose, McLaughlin didn’t think about changing numbers.

JALEEL McLAUGHLIN HAD A MOMENT OF NUMERICAL CLARITY

He’d done his thinking before. And he realized that 38 actually possessed profound meaning.

“Thirty-eight has a lot of meaning,” he said. “One day, I was sitting in the house and I was relaxing, and I’m like, ‘Thirty-eight, 38, what about it?’ And it actually has some meaning.”

That meaning lies in his entire football path.

As Jaleel McLaughlin ruminated, he went through his numbers:

  • Forest Hills High School in Marshville, N.C: 10
  • Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio: 20
  • Youngstown State University in Ohio: 8

“Ten plus 20 plus 8, 38!” McLaughlin said. “And I didn’t even ask for the number.

”But that just shows that’s life — and that’s how I know I’m in the right place.”

McLaughlin chose to love the number. Just like he chose to embrace the misspelling on his surname for his preseason debut.

And now, he sits at the cusp of a lifelong dream come true: Playing when it counts at the top level of his sport. His family will be on hand Sunday to witness his dream come true.

***

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Projecting Russell Wilson’s Numbers for the 2023 NFL Season – Orange and Blue Today 9.5.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – what to expect from QB Russell Wilson in 2023, the split for the running backs, surprise players on offense, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

ESPN report details Sean Payton’s obsession with the details

"Let's not lose track of the part about knowing how to win first," Sean Payton told his team, as reported by ESPN.

1 day ago

Eli Manning Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Peyton and Eli release epic video for ManningCast host audtions

Peyton and Eli had NFL names like Kirk Cousins, Sean Payton, Sean McVay and Pat McAfee audition for the ManningCast, but it was just a bit

1 day ago

Broncos scoreboard...

Will Petersen

Broncos better be careful or Buffs will become biggest show in town

For the first time, the Broncos are catchable as the top dog; we've been spoiled with titles, and if the Buffs start pursuing one, look out

1 day ago

Riley Moss...

Andrew Mason

Broncos get a pair of defensive backs back at practice

Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis practiced Monday as the Broncos ramped into regular-season mode to prepare for their Week 1 tilt with Las Vegas.

2 days ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

An all-business Sean Payton is clearly in regular-season mode

Sean Payton was short and to the point during a brief Zoom press conference on the morning of Labor Day as the Broncos returned to work.

2 days ago

The revealing reason why Jaleel McLaughlin will wear jersey number 38