The revealing reason why Jaleel McLaughlin will wear jersey number 38

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jaleel McLaughlin didn’t choose the jersey number the Broncos gave him when he reported to the team in May. As is the case with many undrafted rookies, it was simply an available number they issued to him.

And it’s a somewhat unusual number for a running back.

Oh, the Broncos have a bit of history with it. Mike Anderson won AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year 23 years ago, then played five more distinguished seasons wearing No. 38. But aside from Anderson and 1990s running back Reggie Rivers, the history of that jersey number with the Broncos is as thin as a promise.

Granted, promise is all McLaughlin has shown this summer. He stormed to a roster spot with quickness, deft moves and a nose for the end zone.

And when the opportunity arose, McLaughlin didn’t think about changing numbers.

JALEEL McLAUGHLIN HAD A MOMENT OF NUMERICAL CLARITY

He’d done his thinking before. And he realized that 38 actually possessed profound meaning.

“Thirty-eight has a lot of meaning,” he said. “One day, I was sitting in the house and I was relaxing, and I’m like, ‘Thirty-eight, 38, what about it?’ And it actually has some meaning.”

That meaning lies in his entire football path.

As Jaleel McLaughlin ruminated, he went through his numbers:

Forest Hills High School in Marshville, N.C: 10

Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio: 20

Youngstown State University in Ohio: 8

“Ten plus 20 plus 8, 38!” McLaughlin said. “And I didn’t even ask for the number.

”But that just shows that’s life — and that’s how I know I’m in the right place.”

McLaughlin chose to love the number. Just like he chose to embrace the misspelling on his surname for his preseason debut.

And now, he sits at the cusp of a lifelong dream come true: Playing when it counts at the top level of his sport. His family will be on hand Sunday to witness his dream come true.

***

