Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Peyton and Eli release epic video for ManningCast host audtions

Sep 5, 2023, 10:03 AM

Eli Manning Peyton Manning...

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest )

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest )

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The ManningCast with Peyton and Eli will happen for a third straight NFL season during Monday Night Football.

The famous Manning brothers watch the game on ESPN2, commentate and bring on A-list special guests each week.

And while the guests compliment the show nicely, people also just love watching Peyton and Eli do their thing.

That’s why when Peyton hinted there might be a third host this year, people were a little perplexed. It turns out that was just a bit, leading to an epic video that dropped on Tuesday morning.

It features Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Sean Payton, Sean McVay, Dan Campbell, Mike McDaniel, DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson, Reese Witherspoon, Lil Wayne, Pat McAfee, Tom Brady and others. And you have to check it out.

How good is that? There are so many inside jokes, and of course the part with Brady at the end is absolutely perfect for a number of reasons. Contrary to popular belief, he and Peyton are actually friends, despite a bitter rivalry on the field for about 15 years.

The full ManningCast schedule also drops at the end of that video, with it looking like they will do nine regular season games plus a playoff contest. The Broncos at Bills in Week 10 made the list.

Overall, it’s another home run for Peyton and Eli… And next Monday night can’t get here soon enough.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

ESPN report details Sean Payton’s obsession with the details

"Let's not lose track of the part about knowing how to win first," Sean Payton told his team, as reported by ESPN.

15 hours ago

Broncos scoreboard...

Will Petersen

Broncos better be careful or Buffs will become biggest show in town

For the first time, the Broncos are catchable as the top dog; we've been spoiled with titles, and if the Buffs start pursuing one, look out

15 hours ago

Riley Moss...

Andrew Mason

Broncos get a pair of defensive backs back at practice

Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis practiced Monday as the Broncos ramped into regular-season mode to prepare for their Week 1 tilt with Las Vegas.

2 days ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

An all-business Sean Payton is clearly in regular-season mode

Sean Payton was short and to the point during a brief Zoom press conference on the morning of Labor Day as the Broncos returned to work.

2 days ago

Will Lutz...

Andrew Mason

Why Wil Lutz fits with Sean Payton as Broncos kicker

Looking back, it seems as if Sean Payton and the Broncos had Wil Lutz in mind all along. Which they probably did, as they evaluated things.

3 days ago

Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons...

Zach Lazarus

What will be considered a success this season in Broncos Country?

Does Denver just need to take a step in a positive direction after last year's 5-12 debacle or do the Broncos need to reach the 10-win mark?

5 days ago

Peyton and Eli release epic video for ManningCast host audtions