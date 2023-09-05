Peyton and Eli release epic video for ManningCast host audtions

The ManningCast with Peyton and Eli will happen for a third straight NFL season during Monday Night Football.

The famous Manning brothers watch the game on ESPN2, commentate and bring on A-list special guests each week.

And while the guests compliment the show nicely, people also just love watching Peyton and Eli do their thing.

That’s why when Peyton hinted there might be a third host this year, people were a little perplexed. It turns out that was just a bit, leading to an epic video that dropped on Tuesday morning.

It features Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Sean Payton, Sean McVay, Dan Campbell, Mike McDaniel, DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson, Reese Witherspoon, Lil Wayne, Pat McAfee, Tom Brady and others. And you have to check it out.

You could say the auditions for a third ManningCast host did not go as expected. pic.twitter.com/dDfdblWpVm — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 5, 2023

How good is that? There are so many inside jokes, and of course the part with Brady at the end is absolutely perfect for a number of reasons. Contrary to popular belief, he and Peyton are actually friends, despite a bitter rivalry on the field for about 15 years.

The full ManningCast schedule also drops at the end of that video, with it looking like they will do nine regular season games plus a playoff contest. The Broncos at Bills in Week 10 made the list.

Overall, it’s another home run for Peyton and Eli… And next Monday night can’t get here soon enough.

