COFFEE BREAK

The One Chip Challenge spices up Coffee Break

Sep 1, 2023, 11:12 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Who are people buying into more? Russell Wilson or CU? Plus Richie is gonna spice up his Friday morning trying the one chip challenge!

Coffee Break

Deion Sanders...

Rachel Vigil

Richie apologizes (rightfully so)

Deion Sanders BLASTS the NCAA (rightfully so) and Richie needs to admit that Rachel is right!

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Rachel Vigil

A heated debate between Rachel and Richie

It's waiver wire day! So far they've signed Phillip Dorsett but who else will come back? Plus Rachel and Richie get into what a successful season looks like for the Broncos and the Buffs.

2 days ago

Ben DiNucci...

Rachel Vigil

NFL Cutdown Day Is Here As The Broncos Get To 53

Some familiar names are already off the board as the Broncos continue their cuts to 53. Rachel and Richie react to the Broncos releasing Brett Maher, Albert Okwuegbunam and Ben DiNucci along with others,

3 days ago

Courtland Sutton Jerry Jeudy...

Rachel Vigil

Why (and why not) the Broncos should bring in another WR

With Jerry Jeudy going down with a hamstring injury, Tim Patrick out for the season, should the Broncos look to bring in another WR?

7 days ago

Bruce Brown...

Rachel Vigil

We say our goodbyes to Bruce B

Broncos may get lucky when it comes to their matchups against the Chiefs + we say our goodbyes to a special Nugget.

9 days ago

Drew Brees Sean Payton...

Rachel Vigil

A legend at Broncos practice

Guess who's back at Broncos practice! Plus everyone loves a good jersey conversation - the white is taking over! Love it or hate it?

10 days ago

