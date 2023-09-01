Ball Arena survey shows off fancier seats, more expensive prices

The Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, signing a deal with the Mile High City to stay in the Centennial State’s capital until at least 2040. And it’s very likely the stadium the two have called home since 1999, Ball Arena, will stay home for that entire time—or at the very least the location of where the two teams play won’t differ much.

Team owner and real estate mogul Stan Kroenke has focused his company’s efforts on two multi-billion-dollar redevelopment projects that anchor around Ball Arena. The first, River Mile, is in the early stages of taking shape and is mostly on the south bank of the South Platte River before its confluence with Cherry Creek. That land, where Elitch Gardens currently sits, and theme park is owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and only separated from Ball Arena’s location by train tracks. Meanwhile, early renderings of a redevelopment around for the area around the stadium came out in 2022. All of this is to say, KSE is throwing a lot of money and time into the area and Ball Arena (or a far-off future replacement) seems like the centerpiece of the the project.

The neighborhoods around the stadium are not the only things being evaluated by KSE, the arena itself is slated for another round of improvements. We learned early this week that ownership was sending out a survey regarding stadium enhancements and Denver Sports got our hands on it. While there is no hint of a Ball Arena replacement, there is plenty of information about where Kroenke is looking at upgrades.

The survey mostly targets new seating options, asking fans about their willingness to spend on enhanced general admission areas, super suits, lodge boxes, theater boxes and ledge seats. Beyond that the study showed ideas for a redone Lexus Club, reenvisioned other signature areas and as well as new social areas.

“Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is currently considering enhancements to Ball Arena in order to improve the fan experience for Nuggets and Avalanche games, as well as other events at the arena,” one slide reads. “The renovations could include a variety of new and enhanced seating options to appeal to a wide range of fans such as: ledge seats, re-Imagination of the Truly Club, upgrades to Club Lexus, new club lounges, new and upgraded small group seating, combined with upgrades to communal spaces such as concourses and concessions, Ball Arena could be transformed with modern, state-of-the-art amenities for fans and attendees.”

The survey also asks fans about their care for local, healthy, national and the quantity of food options. It also asks fans about the importance of local breweries, bars with a view of the games/shows, phone chargers in seats, team museums, and more interesting ideas.

Here are a few screenshots that show renderings of projects that appear to be in Cleveland and Phoenix’s NBA stadiums.

In addition to the possible ideas that were floated in the survey the team showed off a possible new seating chart for Ball Arena for Avs and Nuggets games, Here’s what the hockey side would look like:

The survey floats ledge seats ranging for both teams from $250 to $325 per game, costing up to $6,600 for half a season package. It asks fans if they’d be willing to spend $60 a game (2,640 per season) for premium general admission seats It also asks if fans are interested in paying $50 for all-you-can-eat or $25 for pre-loaded concessions tickets.

The survey does not make a single mention or give an option for how fans would view a new stadium, it’s just an overall review of the facility formerly known as Pepsi Center.

