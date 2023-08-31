Richie apologizes (rightfully so)
It's waiver wire day! So far they've signed Phillip Dorsett but who else will come back? Plus Rachel and Richie get into what a successful season looks like for the Broncos and the Buffs.
Some familiar names are already off the board as the Broncos continue their cuts to 53. Rachel and Richie react to the Broncos releasing Brett Maher, Albert Okwuegbunam and Ben DiNucci along with others,
With Jerry Jeudy going down with a hamstring injury, Tim Patrick out for the season, should the Broncos look to bring in another WR?
Broncos may get lucky when it comes to their matchups against the Chiefs + we say our goodbyes to a special Nugget.
Guess who's back at Broncos practice! Plus everyone loves a good jersey conversation - the white is taking over! Love it or hate it?
Another preseason game in the books - did we see ENOUGH out of Russell Wilson?
