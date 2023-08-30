The Broncos had no players claimed off waivers … and didn’t claim any on waivers from other teams.

That left them to putting together their practice squad one day after the 53-player roster deadline. The squad can include 17 players, since one of them — defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi — does not count toward the 16-player limit.

Here’s who they will be adding:

DENVER BRONCOS PRACTICE-SQUAD TRACKER

Fourteen of the additions landed among the players waived or released by the Broncos on Tuesday. Those players practiced Wednesday.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, waived by the Raiders on Tuesday, is among the three players on their way.

”We are pretty familiar with the player, and I was at his pro workout,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “He gives you speed and transition …

”We have a clear grasp as to what we think he does really well, and we will try to highlight those things.”

Dorsett, Humphrey, Lancaster and Washington each have at least five seasons of experience.

“The rosters have changed so much in the last five years that you are allowed to carry more players,” Payton said. “When the season is over with, you will see every one of these teams—we call it a practice squad, but really, we have 69 players on a team. It’s just changed a lot, so that added depth for every team.

“COVID kind of taught us a few things relative to personnel, and it has helped not only the clubs, but I think it has helped the addition for a lot of players to still play and develop.”

