Not so fast, Broncos find a last-minute trade partner for Albert O

The Denver Broncos didn’t waive tight end Albert Okwuegbunam after all.

Instead, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they found a last minute trade partner to at least get a little draft compensation in return. That team is the Philadelphia Eagles.

Broncos planned to waive TE Albert Okwuegbunam. But before they officially turned his name into the league office, they got interest from the Eagles. Thus, another trade, with Albert O now off to Philadelphia. https://t.co/91mof0fVgg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

As you can see, the trade package in return isn’t much. The Broncos move up one round in the 2025 draft, which is still 16 months out.

But getting something for a player that was mere moments from being cut at the 2:00 p.m. MST cutdown deadline is still a win for GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton.

As our senior Broncos writer Andrew Mason wrote, Okwuegbunam not making the team’s 53-man roster was a mild surprise. But clearly Paton and Payton were ready to move in a different direction.

You can catch up on all the team’s cuts here.

***