When training camp started, he was an undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State. When the Broncos first depth chart came out, he was buried at the No. 5 running back spot. Now, it appears as though Jaleel McLaughlin is on Denver’s 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

I have confirmed that undrafted rookie free-agent RB Jaleel McLaughlin has made the #Broncos 53-man roster. He had a great training camp and preseason so it was an easy decision. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 29, 2023

McLaughlin shined early in camp. And he never wavered. During the preseason, he led the Broncos in all-purpose yards, racking up 190 total. That came on 133 rushing, 33 receiving and 44 on kick returns. He also scored four touchdowns.

This performance came as a surprise to many. But those who watched McLaughlin during his college career weren’t shocked. He finished as the all-time leading rusher in college football history, recording 8,166 yards on 1,250 attempts, a whopping 6.5 yards per carry, while also scoring 79 touchdowns.

The only question was whether or not the small-school success would translate to the NFL. It appears as though it has, with McLaughlin making it all the way to the Broncos active roster.

