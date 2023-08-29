Close
BRONCOS

It appears as though Jaleel McLaughlin has made the Broncos roster

Aug 29, 2023, 11:33 AM | Updated: 3:45 pm

Jaleel McLaughlin...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

When training camp started, he was an undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State. When the Broncos first depth chart came out, he was buried at the No. 5 running back spot. Now, it appears as though Jaleel McLaughlin is on Denver’s 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

McLaughlin shined early in camp. And he never wavered. During the preseason, he led the Broncos in all-purpose yards, racking up 190 total. That came on 133 rushing, 33 receiving and 44 on kick returns. He also scored four touchdowns.

This performance came as a surprise to many. But those who watched McLaughlin during his college career weren’t shocked. He finished as the all-time leading rusher in college football history, recording 8,166 yards on 1,250 attempts, a whopping 6.5 yards per carry, while also scoring 79 touchdowns.

The only question was whether or not the small-school success would translate to the NFL. It appears as though it has, with McLaughlin making it all the way to the Broncos active roster.

