BRONCOS

SB50 champ Bradley Roby is looking for a job, could Denver call?

Aug 29, 2023, 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:25 am

Bradley Roby...

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The New Orleans Saints cut former Denver Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby on Tuesday morning.

Roby, a Super Bowl 50 champion with Denver, is now looking for a job.

Could a reunion with the Broncos make sense?

Roby played his first five seasons with the Broncos after being a first-round pick in 2014. He was part of the “No Fly Zone” that featured Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., Darian Stewart and T.J. Ward. In 79 career games with Denver he had seven interceptions and 60 passes defended. He also scored two touchdowns.

Roby has since played for the Texans and Saints, including with Broncos head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans in 2021.

The Broncos need depth at slot cornerback after it was reported K’Waun Williams will undergo surgery and miss significant time. It could even be the whole season, but secondary reports make that seem unlikely, saying 6-8 weeks.

Meanwhile, Essang Bassey was awesome in the preseason, securing an interception in all three contests. He’ll make Denver’s 53-man roster, but the team could be looking for some more help.

Given Roby’s history with the Broncos and the fact he’s played for Payton, it seems to make a lot of sense. Whether or not it becomes a reality should be more clear in the next 24-48 hours.

