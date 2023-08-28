Report: Another Broncos starter having surgery, season uncertain

The Denver Broncos might be on the verge of losing another starter for the season.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis shared some unfortunate news on Monday morning about slot cornerback K’Waun Williams. He’ll be undergoing ankle surgery — and it could cost him the whole year.

Per source, Broncos veteran nickelback K'Waun Williams is undergoing ankle surgery in North Carolina today. No decision yet on whether he will go on short-term IR or season-ending IR.

Tough injury for solid nickel who played in 14 games for Broncos last year. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 28, 2023

This a bummer for Williams and a bit of a change from what was previously reported. After Williams received a second opinion on his ankle in mid-August, the goal was for him to rest and rehab and be ready for Week 1. He hasn’t practiced since hurting it on Aug. 7.

Now, Williams is going under the knife and could either miss at least four games to start the year, or all 17 if the Broncos choose to put him on season-ending IR. It all depends on what the recovery timeline looks like.

The good news is backup Essang Bassey was one of Denver’s best players in the preseason. He had an interception in all three games and would immediately start in place of Williams on Sept. 10 against the Raiders and moving forward.

***