BRONCOS

Report: Another Broncos starter having surgery, season uncertain

Aug 28, 2023, 9:39 AM

K'Waun Williams...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos might be on the verge of losing another starter for the season.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis shared some unfortunate news on Monday morning about slot cornerback K’Waun Williams. He’ll be undergoing ankle surgery — and it could cost him the whole year.

This a bummer for Williams and a bit of a change from what was previously reported. After Williams received a second opinion on his ankle in mid-August, the goal was for him to rest and rehab and be ready for Week 1. He hasn’t practiced since hurting it on Aug. 7.

Now, Williams is going under the knife and could either miss at least four games to start the year, or all 17 if the Broncos choose to put him on season-ending IR. It all depends on what the recovery timeline looks like.

The good news is backup Essang Bassey was one of Denver’s best players in the preseason. He had an interception in all three games and would immediately start in place of Williams on Sept. 10 against the Raiders and moving forward.

