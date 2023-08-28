Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Next man up: Essang Bassey set to fill K’Waun Williams’ shoes

Aug 28, 2023, 11:36 AM | Updated: 1:52 pm

Essang Bassey...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — The Broncos needed a next man up at nickel corner throughout the preseason.

With K’Waun Williams nursing an ankle injury that now necessitates surgery, an opening existed. And it didn’t take long for Essang Bassey to walk through that door.

Williams’ season may not be over. But at minimum, it is on hold. And given that the Broncos will likely work in nickel or dime alignments on over 60 percent of their snaps this year, his replacement will be tested. Extensively.

Bassey looks ready for that challenge.

His first-quarter interception in Saturday’s preseason finale was his third in as many games.

Sure, interceptions can be inconsistent. And sometimes, they’re about being in the right place at the right time. But being in the right place to begin with requires study, adaptation and quick thinking.

Take Bassey’s first preseason interception against Arizona on Aug. 11. On the previous third-down play, Rondale Moore beat Bassey to move the chains. But when Moore ran the same route on the next third down, he slipped. Bassey, meanwhile, anticipated Moore’s route and anticipated Cardinals QB Clayton Tune’s throw.

Where Moore should have been, Bassey was. And even if Moore had not slipped, Bassey stood in perfect position to prevent a completion.

I’m in Year Four now, and you’re kind of seeing the same concepts on offense,” Bassey said, “So, (I’m) just more comfortable and playing faster.”

Indeed, if the Broncos had a defensive preseason MVP, Essang Bassey would be that player.

ESSANG BASSEY EARNED THE TRUST

But he found himself perhaps the Broncos’ busiest defensive back this month. In addition to filling in for Williams at nickel cornerback, he worked as a reserve safety when injuries waylaid that position group.

And as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph noted, Bassey isn’t just a cornerback, as listed on the roster. He’s a “defensive back.”

“He can play nickel; he can play safety; he’s played some corner in his time. He’s a guy that’s very, very smart,” Joseph explained. “He’s been in the system for a while with ‘CP’ (defensive-backs coach Christian Parker. He understands adjustments.”

What’s more …

“And we trust him,” Joseph continued. “Sometimes you have players that are not what you want as prototypes physically, but you trust them. And those guys, you can win with. That’s half the battle when you play a team sport.

“You want guys you can trust. And he’s one of those guys we can trust.”

That trust originates from Bassey’s day-to-day work. Even as he endured the instability of being on the fringe of a roster — with a detour to the Chargers in 2021 — he went about his day-to-day paces in the same manner.

“I feel like I’ve been a pretty consistent guy. Just the mentality has always remained the same — even-keeled every day,” Bassey said.

“And it’s just really good to see things happening in a positive light for me. I’ve just gotta keep working the same way.”

Especially because the Broncos truly need Bassey now.

***

Broncos

K'Waun Williams...

Will Petersen

Report: Another Broncos starter having surgery, season uncertain

Mike Klis shared some unfortunate news about Broncos starting slot cornerback K'Waun Williams, as he'll be undergoing ankle surgery

14 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

James Merilatt

Broncos preseason finale shows why the 2023 season will be different

While the win will soon be forgotten, the way in which the Broncos recorded their first W of the preseason spoke volumes about this team

14 hours ago

Drew Sanders...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos LB Drew Sanders profiles a lot like an NFL defensive star

When it comes to finding a comparison for the Broncos versatile rookie, one of the best defensive players in the NFL comes to mind

14 hours ago

Denver Broncos cutdown tracker...

Andrew Mason

Denver Broncos cutdown tracker

With whom did the team choose to part ways? Find out in the Denver Broncos cutdown tracker as the roster deadline approaches Tuesday.

2 days ago

Kendall Hinton...

Andrew Mason

Kendall Hinton among Broncos’ first wave of cuts

Being a do-it-all presence wasn't enough for Kendall Hinton to make the Broncos' 53-player roster, as he was waived Sunday.

2 days ago

Brett Maher...

James Merilatt

The kicking battle is over; Brett Maher has won the job

After a tumultuous preseason, a much-maligned kicker has shown that he's the right man for the job in the Broncos kicking game

2 days ago

Next man up: Essang Bassey set to fill K’Waun Williams’ shoes