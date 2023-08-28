Next man up: Essang Bassey set to fill K’Waun Williams’ shoes

DENVER — The Broncos needed a next man up at nickel corner throughout the preseason.

With K’Waun Williams nursing an ankle injury that now necessitates surgery, an opening existed. And it didn’t take long for Essang Bassey to walk through that door.

Williams’ season may not be over. But at minimum, it is on hold. And given that the Broncos will likely work in nickel or dime alignments on over 60 percent of their snaps this year, his replacement will be tested. Extensively.

Bassey looks ready for that challenge.

His first-quarter interception in Saturday’s preseason finale was his third in as many games.

RT if you've heard this before … @EBassey21 with another INT this preseason! 📺: 9NEWS pic.twitter.com/DaDanuurlQ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 27, 2023

Sure, interceptions can be inconsistent. And sometimes, they’re about being in the right place at the right time. But being in the right place to begin with requires study, adaptation and quick thinking.

Take Bassey’s first preseason interception against Arizona on Aug. 11. On the previous third-down play, Rondale Moore beat Bassey to move the chains. But when Moore ran the same route on the next third down, he slipped. Bassey, meanwhile, anticipated Moore’s route and anticipated Cardinals QB Clayton Tune’s throw.

Where Moore should have been, Bassey was. And even if Moore had not slipped, Bassey stood in perfect position to prevent a completion.

I’m in Year Four now, and you’re kind of seeing the same concepts on offense,” Bassey said, “So, (I’m) just more comfortable and playing faster.”

Indeed, if the Broncos had a defensive preseason MVP, Essang Bassey would be that player.

ESSANG BASSEY EARNED THE TRUST

But he found himself perhaps the Broncos’ busiest defensive back this month. In addition to filling in for Williams at nickel cornerback, he worked as a reserve safety when injuries waylaid that position group.

And as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph noted, Bassey isn’t just a cornerback, as listed on the roster. He’s a “defensive back.”

“He can play nickel; he can play safety; he’s played some corner in his time. He’s a guy that’s very, very smart,” Joseph explained. “He’s been in the system for a while with ‘CP’ (defensive-backs coach Christian Parker. He understands adjustments.”

What’s more …

“And we trust him,” Joseph continued. “Sometimes you have players that are not what you want as prototypes physically, but you trust them. And those guys, you can win with. That’s half the battle when you play a team sport.

“You want guys you can trust. And he’s one of those guys we can trust.”

That trust originates from Bassey’s day-to-day work. Even as he endured the instability of being on the fringe of a roster — with a detour to the Chargers in 2021 — he went about his day-to-day paces in the same manner.

“I feel like I’ve been a pretty consistent guy. Just the mentality has always remained the same — even-keeled every day,” Bassey said.

“And it’s just really good to see things happening in a positive light for me. I’ve just gotta keep working the same way.”

Especially because the Broncos truly need Bassey now.

