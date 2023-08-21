Close
The Broncos won’t have to face the Rams biggest star this week

Aug 21, 2023, 2:15 PM

Aaron Donald...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos will host the Los Angeles Rams this week for two joint practices at Centura Health Training Center.

They’ll then play them on Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

And the Rams won’t have arguably their best player for any of it.

Donald not coming to Denver has to be a welcomed sigh of relief for the Broncos offensive line. It’s no secret new guard Ben Powers has had some tough moments in the first two preseason games. Not having to block Donald is probably a good thing.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is putting family first, and rightfully so. Count center Lloyd Cushenberry and guard Quinn Meinerz among those who are probably just fine with Donald staying back in Los Angeles.

The Broncos are 0-2 in the preseason thus far thanks to two last-second losses. It’s unclear how much the starters will play this coming weekend, but without Donald on the field maybe Denver can get at least one preseason victory.

