There’s good news and bad news about Jalen Virgil’s injured knee

Well, it could’ve been worse. That’s the takeaway on Sunday when it comes to Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil.

He was injured during Saturday night’s preseason game against the 49ers, limping after a 50-yard reception that turned out to be the last play of the first half. Virgil didn’t return, causing many people to fear the worst. It appears that might not be the case.

Per source, Broncos WR Jalen Virgil will need knee surgery to repair meniscus. Good news is ACL is intact. But he will be down awhile. Injury occurred as he tried to finish his 50-yard catch-n-run to 1-yd line on final play of 1st half Saturday in preseason game vs SF. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 20, 2023

Now, it’s a question of how the meniscus is repaired. If it can be trimmed up, Virgil will miss four to six weeks. If it has to be repaired, the wideout will likely be sidelined four to six months.

The good news is that Virgil didn’t tear his ACL. The bad news is that the extent of his meniscus issue could still derail the receiver’s season.

***

Follow @jamesmerilatt