BRONCOS

There’s good news and bad news about Jalen Virgil’s injured knee

Aug 20, 2023, 2:01 PM

Jalen Virgil...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Well, it could’ve been worse. That’s the takeaway on Sunday when it comes to Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil.

He was injured during Saturday night’s preseason game against the 49ers, limping after a 50-yard reception that turned out to be the last play of the first half. Virgil didn’t return, causing many people to fear the worst. It appears that might not be the case.

Now, it’s a question of how the meniscus is repaired. If it can be trimmed up, Virgil will miss four to six weeks. If it has to be repaired, the wideout will likely be sidelined four to six months.

The good news is that Virgil didn’t tear his ACL. The bad news is that the extent of his meniscus issue could still derail the receiver’s season.

***

There’s good news and bad news about Jalen Virgil’s injured knee