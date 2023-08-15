Close
BRONCOS

Saturday will be return of Javonte Williams, capping crazy recovery

Aug 15, 2023, 12:50 PM

Javonte Williams...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams warmed up against the Arizona Cardinals last Friday night, but didn’t play.

That will change in preseason game No. 2 for Williams, who is expected to take the field and cap his amazing recovery from a devastating knee injury suffered last October.

Payton added he’s not sure how much Williams will play against the 49ers, and the team will “play it smart.”

Still, it’s remarkable Williams will be back on a football field a little more than 10 months after shredding his knee against the Raiders. He tore his ACL and two other ligaments, which had many worried if he’d play at all in 2023.

And not only is Williams playing, but he didn’t start camp on the PUP list and will indeed suit up in the preseason. It’s a testament to his work ethic, returning this soon.

Williams should be the No. 1 running back come Week 1, although Samaje Perine has looked good in camp as well. Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin has turned some heads, with Tyler Badie and Tony Jones Jr. also in the mix.

