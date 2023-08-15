Finally, the notion of Dalvin Cook to the Broncos can stop

The rumors about former Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook potentially joining the Broncos percolated for months. But there wasn’t anything to them. And now, those rumblings can mercifully die.

Cook agreed to terms with the New York Jets on Monday. That brought an end to the waiting for the four-time Pro Bowler, whose time with the Vikings ended despite posting four consecutive seasons of at least 1,100 yards from 2019 through 2022.

Rumblings about Denver interest in Cook percolated as Javonte Williams’ recovery from a severe knee injury continued. But Williams continued hitting mile markers in his rehabilitation. He saw some on-field work in OTAs. He started training camp on the active roster and saw snaps immediately. And now, the third-year running back appears on track to play in Week 1.

Williams’ recovery reduced the need for veteran help at running back. So, even though backs like Cook and Ezekiel Elliott remained on the market, the Broncos stood pat. Elliott signed with the New England Patriots hours before Cook jumped to the Jets.

Barring injuries, Denver will get a first-hand look at both running backs this season. New England visits Denver for a Christmas Eve tilt in Week 16. The Jets, of course, soar into Empower Field at Mile High for a Week 5 showdown destined to stir the social-media landscape in the wake of Sean Payton’s comments about former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

But Denver remains confident in Williams, Samaje Perine and the core it has on hand.

***

