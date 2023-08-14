Peyton Manning is now a professor at the University of Tennessee

That’s professor Peyton Manning to you.

The former Denver Broncos QB is now a professor at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee. The school announced the news on Monday morning in a press release.

Officially, he’s a “professor of practice.” His duties begin with the fall 2023 semester.

“Manning will partner with CCI faculty and teach a variety of topics that align with the college’s curriculum including sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication, and public speaking,” the school said in the release.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

Manning, who retired after the Broncos won the Super Bowl in 2016, has launched Omaha Productions since he wore the orange and blue for the last time.

He and his brother Eli have been involved in numerous projects, plus they host the “Manningcast” during Monday Night Football on ESPN2.

There’s really nothing Manning can’t do. And that now includes adding professor to an already lengthy resume.

***