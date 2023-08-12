Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Russell Wilson has impressive debut in Sean Payton’s offense

Aug 11, 2023, 11:29 PM | Updated: 11:38 pm

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Despite what the naysayers might’ve been saying on social media, Russell Wilson’s debut in the Sean Payton offense was a good one. The Broncos quarterback was efficient and effective in the team’s first preseason game against the Cardinals.

On the night, Wilson’s stats were impressive. He was 7-of-13 for 93 yards and one touchdown. He finished with an impressive 102.4 passer rating.

In the process, the QB led the Broncos on three drives that could’ve ended in points. Denver missed two field goals during his first-half play. Wilson’s time concluded with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy.

Of course, that’s not what the Wilson detractors noticed on the night. Instead, they’re focused on the few negatives.

Yes, the Broncos went three-and-out on their first drive. And admittedly, that possession got off on a bad note when Wilson was off target with his first pass of the game.

But other blunders weren’t on the quarterback. Ben Powers got pushed back into Wilson’s face on a pass that wound up getting deflected. Jeudy dropped a pass that would’ve been a first down. And a lack of protection led to two drives ending in field-goal attempts.

Wilson did show a lot of positive flashes. He was mobile in the pocket, buying time on the throw that Jeudy dropped. And he was working the intermediate passing game, hitting Jeudy on completions of 19 yards and 21 yards, and Courtland Sutton for 13 and 19.

It was the quarterback at his best. He didn’t make any bad decisions. He looked athletic. He was throwing darts into the middle of the defense.

“He was sharp,” Payton said about his quarterback.

Russell Wilson was bad during his first season in Denver. But based on his preseason debut in 2023, his second year in the Mile Hight City could be very different. The quarterback looked like the player the Broncos thought they were getting from the Seahawks when they pulled off a blockbuster trade in March 2022.

“It’s all coming together,” Wilson said. “One day at a time.”

It wasn’t perfect. But the Broncos preseason opener was a big-time positive. That’s a step in the right direction.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton Jerry Jeudy...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton on why the Broncos needed a fourth-series for a TD

After the game, Sean Payton explained why the Broncos offense went back out there long after the defensive starters had exited the field

24 hours ago

D.J. Jones...

James Merilatt

The Broncos lose a starter in their first series of the preseason

On the opening drive of the preseason, Denver saw a starting defensive lineman head to the medical tent and then the locker room

24 hours ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

Cecil Lammey

Which Denver Broncos Should POP in their first preseason game? Orange and Blue Today 8.11.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: who is going to be Russell Wilson’s favorite target, why RB Jaleel McLaughlin could pop against the Cardinals, how does the defense look on Friday night, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

24 hours ago

Nik Bonitto...

Andrew Mason

Five players to watch in the Broncos-Cardinals preseason opener

The Broncos-Cardinals preseason opener is meaningless in the standings — but it matters to plenty of players with something to prove.

24 hours ago

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning sung on stage at Red Rocks

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning briefly joined Parker McCollum on stage at Red Rocks, even singing part of one of his songs

24 hours ago

P.J. Locke...

Andrew Mason

How the coaches have cranked up the urgency on the Broncos’ special teams

The urgency factor is cranked up for the Broncos' special teams -- and the players involved who experienced last year welcome it.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson has impressive debut in Sean Payton’s offense