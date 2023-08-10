In mid-August, Rockies are on pace to tie their worst season ever

The Colorado Rockies are on pace to tie their worst season ever with just 48 games to go in the 2023 campaign.

A heartbreaking 7-6 loss the Brewers in extra innings on Wednesday dropped the Rockies record to 45-69. The math has them finishing at 64-98 if they play at their current .395 winning percentage the rest of the way.

Colorado’s worst season in franchise history came in 2012 when they finished with that exact record. The club has never lost 100 games.

The defeat in Milwaukee was particularly painful, as it came on an error by stud shortstop prospect Ezequiel Tovar. With two outs, a routine groundball should’ve gotten the Rockies to the 11th inning.

Then, this happened…

It was fitting for a season that hasn’t gone the way anyone would like. Whether that be manager Bud Black, GM Bill Schmidt or owner Dick Monfort. They want to win, but perhaps just don’t know how to go about it. Or maybe, it’s not the top priority.

Regardless, that’s a conversation that’s been debated thousands of times across the Rocky Mountains. The fact is this team has a real chance to lose 100 games, or even 99, which would make for their worst season ever.

The Rockies are still a relatively “new” franchise, but this is their 31st season. It would be a new low, and unfortunately it’s worth monitoring the rest of the way.

