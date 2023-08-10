Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

In mid-August, Rockies are on pace to tie their worst season ever

Aug 10, 2023, 10:58 AM

Colorado Rockies lose...

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies are on pace to tie their worst season ever with just 48 games to go in the 2023 campaign.

A heartbreaking 7-6 loss the Brewers in extra innings on Wednesday dropped the Rockies record to 45-69. The math has them finishing at 64-98 if they play at their current .395 winning percentage the rest of the way.

Colorado’s worst season in franchise history came in 2012 when they finished with that exact record. The club has never lost 100 games.

The defeat in Milwaukee was particularly painful, as it came on an error by stud shortstop prospect Ezequiel Tovar. With two outs, a routine groundball should’ve gotten the Rockies to the 11th inning.

Then, this happened…

It was fitting for a season that hasn’t gone the way anyone would like. Whether that be manager Bud Black, GM Bill Schmidt or owner Dick Monfort. They want to win, but perhaps just don’t know how to go about it. Or maybe, it’s not the top priority.

Regardless, that’s a conversation that’s been debated thousands of times across the Rocky Mountains. The fact is this team has a real chance to lose 100 games, or even 99, which would make for their worst season ever.

The Rockies are still a relatively “new” franchise, but this is their 31st season. It would be a new low, and unfortunately it’s worth monitoring the rest of the way.

***

Rockies

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker...

Jake Shapiro

Vanessa Hudgens fiancé is officially a Rockie, Tucker called up

The Colorado Rockies have a new celebrity fan, she will be cheering on the purple as her husband-to-be was just called up to the bigs

3 days ago

Ryan McMahon...

104.3 The Fan

Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing St. Louis 6-1 in the eighth, Ryan McMahon stepped to the plate and launched a ball to right for a long home run

3 days ago

Bill Schmidt...

Andrew Mason

At the deadline, Rockies GM Bill Schmidt showed he’s getting it right

Maligned for the Rockies' inactivity at the 2022 trade deadline, Rockies GM Bill Schmidt's work this year shows a viable plan.

8 days ago

Brendan Rodgers...

Andrew Mason

After trades and Rodgers’ return, it’s all about the future for Rockies

Brendan Rodgers returned to the Colorado Rockies’ lineup on Monday — a lineup which bore the imprint of their pre-deadline deals.

9 days ago

Ryan McMahon...

104.3 The Fan

Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies leading Oakland 1-0 in the fifth inning, Ryan McMahon slapped a double into the left-centerfield gap, scoring Ezequiel Tovar

10 days ago

Charlie Blackmon, Brendan Rodgers...

Jake Shapiro

Two big-name Rockies nearing return from injuries

While it's a tough time to be a fan of the Colorado Rockies, it's an awesome time to root for their Triple-A team, the Albuquerque Isotopes

10 days ago

In mid-August, Rockies are on pace to tie their worst season ever