BRONCOS

The Broncos’ stadium commemoration of their Super Bowl wins will look different

Aug 9, 2023, 8:25 PM | Updated: 8:29 pm

Super Bowl winning years sign...

(Photo: A Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan listener)

(Photo: A Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan listener)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

One day after a picture of the apparent new signage to salute the Broncos’ retired jerseys hit social media, glances at some of the other changes coming to Empower Field at Mile High hit the digital sphere.

First, the three separate signs honoring each of the Super Bowl-winning Broncos teams were apparently replaced by a single sign, perched above the south end-zone stands.

Super Bowl winning years sign

(Photo: A Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan listener)

That mirrors the change to the retired-numbers commemoration. The team replaced the three separate signs with one that showed only the retired numbers and not the names. Thus, Peyton Manning’s surname no longer sits in an awkward footnote style below that of Frank Tripucka.

Another area receiving an upgrade is the team store at the south end of the stadium. It will increase in size by 3,000 square feet. The entrance will also look different, featuring iconography saluting the team’s 64-season history.

Broncos team store

(Photo: A Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan listener)

Of course, the signature element of the work remains the supersized scoreboard over the south stands. Those who attended the Taylor Swift concerts last month got a view of it, although it wasn’t actually turned on for the shows.

Fans can get an up-close look at the $100 million in renovations Aug. 26, when the Broncos open their home slate with a preseason contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

***

