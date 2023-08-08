Close
BRONCOS

Ex-Bronco QB Jake Plummer offers strong take on curious QB reps

Aug 8, 2023, 2:56 PM

Jake Plummer...

(Photo by Denver Sports)

(Photo by Denver Sports)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos QB Jake Plummer joined Nate Jackson and Orlando Franklin on 104.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning, giving his thoughts on a variety of topics.

Speaking on “The Player’s Club,” Plummer stopped by before watching Broncos practice as an honored alum.

The full interview is worth your time, but perhaps the most interesting aspect was Plummer’s take on how the QB reps have been divided up at training camp.

It’s no secret that backups Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci are getting almost equal reps as starter Russell Wilson, something that’s perplexed some fans and media members.

Count Plummer among the confused ones as well. He’s unsure why Wilson isn’t getting more reps from head coach Sean Payton — and frankly why Wilson isn’t asking for more.

“The pace they’re at now, if I was the starter, I would want every single rep. Coming off of really a dud year, where people are doubting if you can play or not, I would want all the reps I could get with the number ones,” Plummer said.

The Broncos QB from 2003-2006 went on to say Wilson should be more aggressive, even going straight to Payton and demanding things change.

“That’s what I would fight for. I know you’ve got to develop some backups, but really, just the backup. Who’s your backup? They split the remaining reps. Those two, whoever is battling for those backup spots. But No. 1 should get a lion’s share of the reps. That’s how I would’ve gone to coach and demanded that,” Plummer said.

It’s a really fascinating answer from Plummer, clearly showing he’s still paying attention and Wilson needs to be asking for more practice after his poor 2022 campaign.

We’ll see how the rest of camp shakes out, but for now the reps remain fairly equal.

If it were up to Plummer, that would change ASAP.

***

