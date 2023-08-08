Close
Ciara shows off baby bump, she and Russell Wilson are expecting

Aug 8, 2023, 12:21 PM

Ciara and kids...

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Team 3 is adding a new member as Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and pop-star wife Ciara announced on Tuesday that they are expecting another child.

Ciara is already a mother of three, Sienna Princess and sons Win Harrison and Future Zahir, the first two of which were with her husband Wilson, the latter from a prior relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara joined Peyton Manning, Jake Plummer and ownership in watching Denver’s training camp practice on Tuesday. During this, Ciara was spotted sporting her baby bump.

Based on the announcement and where Ciara looks to be in her pregnancy, her and Wilson are likely to have the baby at some point during this NFL season.

Wilson is the focal point of a Broncos team looking to rebound after a lousy debut season in Denver. Now teamed up with Sean Payton, the former MVP candidate Wilson has a lot on his plate on and off the field.

Ciara shows off baby bump, she and Russell Wilson are expecting