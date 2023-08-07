Legendary Peyton Manning went on Michael Porter Jr.’s podcast

Champions Peyton Manning and Michael Porter Jr. chopped it up for 30 minutes during a recent interview.

The former Broncos QB was a guest of the Nuggets forward on his “Curious Mike” podcast.

The episode dropped on Monday, but was clearly filmed before the Nuggets won the NBA title. Manning references the NFL Draft “coming up soon” and tells Porter good luck in the playoffs, so it’s a good bet it was recorded in April.

There’s a lot to take in from the conversation, which you can watch on YouTube here. Because of NFL film in the video, it won’t allow the clip to be embedded on this site.

Porter asks Manning if he felt like he could’ve kept playing. Manning retired after Denver won Super Bowl 50. He also talks about meeting his wife in college and Porter says it’s a struggle to meet women now that he’s “made it.”

Porter mistakingly thinks Cooper Manning, Peyton’s oldest brother, is a doctor. Manning gets a kick out that.

The two discuss the different injuries they’ve battled, Manning’s routine that made him so great and keeping the faith after suffering setbacks.

The video concludes with Manning watching three videos from his playing days, including a couple of touchdown passes to the late, great Demaryius Thomas.

It’s definitely worth your time and cool to see two Denver athletes from different sports get together. Again, you can watch it right here.

