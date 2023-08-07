Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Legendary Peyton Manning went on Michael Porter Jr.’s podcast

Aug 7, 2023, 2:08 PM

Peyton Manning...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Champions Peyton Manning and Michael Porter Jr. chopped it up for 30 minutes during a recent interview.

The former Broncos QB was a guest of the Nuggets forward on his “Curious Mike” podcast.

The episode dropped on Monday, but was clearly filmed before the Nuggets won the NBA title. Manning references the NFL Draft “coming up soon” and tells Porter good luck in the playoffs, so it’s a good bet it was recorded in April.

There’s a lot to take in from the conversation, which you can watch on YouTube here. Because of NFL film in the video, it won’t allow the clip to be embedded on this site.

Porter asks Manning if he felt like he could’ve kept playing. Manning retired after Denver won Super Bowl 50. He also talks about meeting his wife in college and Porter says it’s a struggle to meet women now that he’s “made it.”

Porter mistakingly thinks Cooper Manning, Peyton’s oldest brother, is a doctor. Manning gets a kick out that.

The two discuss the different injuries they’ve battled, Manning’s routine that made him so great and keeping the faith after suffering setbacks.

The video concludes with Manning watching three videos from his playing days, including a couple of touchdown passes to the late, great Demaryius Thomas.

It’s definitely worth your time and cool to see two Denver athletes from different sports get together. Again, you can watch it right here.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton is all business for preseason, players need to stay in line

Sean Payton says preseason frivolity -- and even in-game interviews on the Broncos' TV broadcast -- are out.

14 hours ago

Blue police light...

Will Petersen

Brother of ex-Bronco Aqib Talib sentenced to 37 years in prison

Yaqub Talib pled guilty to murder last month; Aqib was at the courthouse to learn his brother's punishment, but did not speak to reporters

14 hours ago

Courtland Sutton Jerry Jeudy...

Cecil Lammey

Courtland Sutton appears to be back to pre-injury level of play

For the first time since tearing his ACL during the 2020 season, Courtland Sutton seems to have the explosiveness back in his game

14 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

How Payton wants to create a ‘smart football team’ at Broncos training camp

A common sight at Broncos training camp is Sean Payton grinding practice to a halt to make a specific point about situational football.

3 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Is Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson Turning the Corner in Training Camp? Orange and Blue Today 8.05.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos at training camp. Topics Include: is QB Russell Wilson getting better each day, the emphasis on blocking is a must, young players making an impression like WR Brandon Johnson, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

3 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

At Broncos training camp, two-minute drill starts badly, ends with long Wilson TD pass

At Broncos training camp, the two-minute drill period revealed the good and bad of Sean Payton's offense once again.

3 days ago

Legendary Peyton Manning went on Michael Porter Jr.’s podcast