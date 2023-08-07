Close
BRONCOS

Brother of ex-Bronco Aqib Talib sentenced to 37 years in prison

Aug 7, 2023, 11:51 AM

Blue police light...

(Photo by Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(Photo by Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, was sentenced to 37 years in prison for murder on Monday.

Yaqub shot and killed a youth football coach last summer over a disagreement at a game. Aqib was present at the time of the incident.

Yaqub pled guilty to the crime last month, so today was a formality for sentencing. WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez showed Aqib was at the courthouse to learn his brother’s punishment, but did not speak to reporters.

Yaqub shot Michael Hickmon five times last August, which led to his death. An attorney for Aqib noted the former Super Bowl 50 champion was “very distraught and devastated over the terrible loss of life.”

Aqib was supposed to join Amazon as an NFL analyst last season, but left the role after this incident. It’s unclear if he still has plans to pursue a media career.

***

