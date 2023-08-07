Courtland Sutton appears to be back to pre-injury level of play

The grind of training camp is officially on. The Denver Broncos have been working diligently at Centura Training Center as they prepare for the 2023 season. Later this week, the Broncos will play in their first preseason game under HC Sean Payton.

I like when the preseason gets here. I have every preseason game on tape, DVD, or saved on a hard drive since the year 2000. The games don’t count, but they do matter, and I can’t wait for the Broncos’ first foray into the preseason.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Courtland Sutton Is Back

I tweeted it earlier this offseason, and I was a bit nervous the Broncos would ask me to take it down given the new media rules under Payton, but my thoughts on WR Courtland Sutton looking more explosive than ever stayed online. I saw it earlier this offseason and wanted to share that observation with Broncos Country.

Sutton is backing up his performance from OTAs and mandatory minicamp into training camp, and most every day he’s making good plays for QB Russell Wilson. In fact, Sutton continues to make some plays against All-Pro CB Pat Surtain. Sutton is not winning on every rep against Surtain, but when you see them matched up against each other in 1-on-1 situations it’s a fun watch.

The biggest difference for Sutton this camp is the return of his explosion – not only off the line of scrimmage or out of his breaks. Sutton is explosive when it comes to going up in the air. Sutton is back to playing “above the rim” which is a huge part of his game. I used to say, Sutton is always open because you can throw it higher than defensive backs can climb, and he’ll go get it. That vertical leap is back, and that helps bail out his quarterback when it comes time to move the chains or in the red zone.

#broncos WR Courtland Sutton made the play of the day with an impressive one handed grab down the sideline over Surtain who was in tight coverage. The defense obviously didn’t think his feet were in 😂. Here is Sutton breaking down the play. pic.twitter.com/om3ZEnohpt — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 1, 2023

I hope Sutton stays healthy and plays up to the potential he flashed years ago. Without WR Tim Patrick, the Broncos need someone to step up in that “dog” role. Sutton has been showing more “dog” to his game this offseason because his explosion is back.

***

Every Day

At this point in training camp, we’re seeing a lot of the same performances every day. I’m not saying camp is boring, but you have a certain level of expectations for some players after seeing them shine every day. Players can splash for a day or two, but to truly make a larger impact the best players must be consistent.

Nik Bonitto owns any blocker tasked with preventing him from getting to the quarterback. No matter which offensive tackle is in front of him, Bonitto wins on most every rep. Bonitto, a 2022 second-round pick, has moves to get after the passer and he always has. However, this year he’s learning to stack moves on top of each other. His burst to the quarterback is quick, and Bonitto even shows better as an edge setter against the run. He’s not great against the run, but he is showing improvement.

Jaleel McLaughlin is a player that should have plenty of “wow” plays in the preseason because most every day in camp he’s earning praise from the fans. You almost don’t even need to question when you see a smaller back make a huge run or run-after-the-catch. Yes, Tyler Badie has made some plays out there but it’s McLaughlin who is the most consistent when it comes to blowing past defenders. He doesn’t need a huge hole to make a big gain. All McLaughlin needs is a small crease to squeeze into, then he can turn on the jets and produce a field-flipping play before you know it.

Brandon Johnson is looking more and more like a player who could make the 53-man roster. He flashed last year as well, but Johnson is more consistent in his playmaking ability this year. Johnson has good speed, soft hands, and he can find the soft spot in a zone regularly. It’s not only his physical skill, but Johnson has mental strength in his game. Johnson does not back down from a challenge, and he can make circus catches seem routine. That has to do with his physical skill set and ability to tip-toe near the sideline or the back of the end zone. However, it also has to do with Johnson’s “my ball” mentality.

Wrapping up Day 9 of #BroncosCamp: Was this Russell Wilson’s best day? I think so. And Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper continue to stand out. But pre-snap penalties were an issue. My @DenverSportsCom report: pic.twitter.com/MVxoOkmeqC — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 4, 2023

Now that these guys are showing up consistently in training camp, it’s time for them to carry that over into the preseason. If some or all of them can do that, the chances increase that they can help this team (perhaps greatly) in the regular season.

***

Changing Expectations

I have opinions about this game – to say the least. Studying football is a passion of mine, and I’ve seen a lot of players come in and out of this league over the last 20 years of analyzing this game professionally. It doesn’t mean I’m correct on every player, but there are tendencies you look for when scouting player – either coming into the NFL or while they’re trying to make their way in the pros.

Montrell Washington is a player I wish the Broncos did not draft. Instead, I wanted Rutgers RB Isiah Pacheco. Washington was picked by the Broncos in the fifth round, while Pacheco was a seventh-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs. Washington got benched last year as he had mental breakdowns as a return man for Denver, while Pacheco was the leading rusher for the Super Bowl champions.

Players can change, and situations can improve, so I’ve been pleasantly surprised by what Washington has been able to put together in camp. If you make it to the NFL – no matter where you went to college – you’ve got rare skills. Washington is fast, quick, and he doesn’t take much time to get to top speed after changing directions. He has made some plays in camp as a receiver, but he needs to play better as a return man as that will be his primary job for the Broncos. Washington isn’t quite yet changing the narrative, and he’s still firmly on the roster bubble in my opinion.

Other players who need to change expectations include guys like ILB Justin Strnad. With the season-ending injury of Jonas Griffith, Strnad has an opportunity to make the 53-man roster as a reserve linebacker and special teams player. Veteran CB Fabian Moreau was just added last week, but watching his film in recent years you see a player who regularly gets burned by opposing receivers. Moreau is trying to make it in a crowded cornerback room, so he needs to perform well in camp and the preseason to change the narrative about his game.

Montrell Washington with good work up front from #BroncosCountry. Growth potential is strong for this WR. pic.twitter.com/5OvdpJUaBz — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) August 28, 2022

It’s up to these players to change the narrative that has been established in camp. There is still plenty of football to be played, but the clock is ticking for players on the bubble. They need to stand out in camp and the preseason to get a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad.

***

Action is the Name of the Game

I won’t get too crunchy in this article, but we all are driven by thoughts, emotions, and actions in life. It’s the holy trinity of motivation and mastering all three skills is helpful when trying to live a fulfilling life. I’m no self-help expert, and I’m just trying to get by myself, but I do enjoy what these three tools bring to my life daily.

I have a lot of thoughts. In fact, I think all the time which makes it tough to shut my brain off when it comes time to relax. Having a lot of thoughts can be a convoluted mess if you don’t use the most important tool in life; action. Emotions play a part as well, balancing the thought process, but it’s action that brings things to reality. This is why I finally launched my comic book company this year. Smokin Gun Comics was but a thought for decades. My best friend, Eric Hoffman, and I have created a superhero universe with over 150 characters that we’ve worked on behind the scenes since 1992. Instead of just talking about making comic books, I decided to take action this year.

It brings me great joy to create stories that get made into physical comic books. Working with great artists is always a plus, but seeing my dreams turned into reality – because of action – is what motivates me. A story that I came up with back in 2009, Death Support, has been fully funded on Kickstarter and over the weekend I picked up the original art for the four interconnected cover from professional artist Matt Campbell. I love using my thoughts and emotions to create interesting stories and worlds full of wonderment, and it’s the art of action that brings those ideas into reality.

Always great to talk #comicbooks with @MattCampbellart

Picked up the 4 interconnected covers he did for Death Support. @smokinguncomics pic.twitter.com/fa7SsitVZr — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) August 7, 2023

What’s your favorite passion you’re putting into action? Hit me up on social networking and let me know!

***

