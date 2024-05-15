Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

INSIDE THE NUGGETS

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch throws shade at Jamal Murray

May 14, 2024, 7:35 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was feeling salty before Game 5 against the Nuggets on Tuesday night.

After his center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA for making a money sign gesture at officials on a call he disagreed with, Finch was asked about it pregame.

His response, for whatever reason, turned into shade at Jamal Murray.

Finch is talking about Murray getting fined $100,000 for throwing a heating pack and towel on the court, as well as appearing to do the same money sign as Gobert.

Finch is implying Murray must have gotten a $75,000 fine for the gesture and the other $25,000 was for the two items thrown on the floor.

Regardless, it looks petty from Chris Finch. Why isn’t he worried about his own team and own guys, rather than bringing this back to Murray?

It could be a sign Denver is in Minnesota’s head, which would be great for Nuggets fans. They certainly have the momentum, after stealing both games in the Wolves’ home gym.

Game 5 gets rolling in a little more than an hour, with the winner taking a decisive 3-2 series lead.

Inside the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic accepts MVP trophy...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic accepts MVP trophy in front of roaring Ball Arena

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic collected his NBA MVP trophy on Tuesday night for his performance during the 2023-24 season

2 hours ago

Shaq Jokic...

Will Petersen

Shaq tries to put the toothpaste back in the tube on Jokic snub

Shaq went on TMZ Sports to try to explain himself, and he didn't exactly provide clarity on why he did what he did to Nikola Jokic

6 hours ago

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves...

Jake Shapiro

Rudy Gobert fined for gesture that questioned NBA’s integrity

Another fine has been handed out for actions during the Nuggets second-round series with the Timberwolves, the NBA has fined Rudy Gobert

10 hours ago

Nikola Jokic Nuggets champions...

Will Petersen

Game 5 will decide if the Nuggets can be back-to-back champions

The dirty little secret is the Nuggets and Wolves may be the two best remaining teams; the winner has the inside track to becoming champions

19 hours ago

Tim Connelly...

Jake Shapiro

Former Nuggets architect may leave rivals if lured by rebuilding team

Tim Connelly built the Denver Nuggets and left to build a team to try to beat them could be exiting his current role for one with the Pistons

1 day ago

Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray hits 55-footer to end wild Nuggets finish to first half

The Nuggets took a 64-49 lead into the break of Game 4 against the Timberwolves thanks to an insane sequence from the Mile High City crew

2 days ago

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch throws shade at Jamal Murray