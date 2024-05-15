Timberwolves coach Chris Finch throws shade at Jamal Murray

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was feeling salty before Game 5 against the Nuggets on Tuesday night.

After his center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA for making a money sign gesture at officials on a call he disagreed with, Finch was asked about it pregame.

His response, for whatever reason, turned into shade at Jamal Murray.

Chris Finch on the $75k fine Rudy Gobert received: “Obviously you can’t be showing up the officials like that. But I’d like to see the itemized receipt. Because if it’s 75,000 for the money gesture, it must 10,000 for the towel and 15,000 for the heating pad. So it’s just kind… — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) May 15, 2024

Finch is talking about Murray getting fined $100,000 for throwing a heating pack and towel on the court, as well as appearing to do the same money sign as Gobert.

Finch is implying Murray must have gotten a $75,000 fine for the gesture and the other $25,000 was for the two items thrown on the floor.

Regardless, it looks petty from Chris Finch. Why isn’t he worried about his own team and own guys, rather than bringing this back to Murray?

It could be a sign Denver is in Minnesota’s head, which would be great for Nuggets fans. They certainly have the momentum, after stealing both games in the Wolves’ home gym.

Game 5 gets rolling in a little more than an hour, with the winner taking a decisive 3-2 series lead.