Coach Prime has players rocking social media handles, not names

Coach Prime and the CU Buffs do things their own way.

That has been apparent since Deion Sanders was hired to be the new head football coach at the University of Colorado, including remaking the roster in record fashion.

And on the first day of fall football camp on Wednesday, Prime had his players in jerseys that caught people’s attention.

Rather than wear their last names on the back, players showed off their social media handles.

Want to know how to follow your favorite Buffs? Easy. Colorado players have their social handles on the back of their practice jerseys. pic.twitter.com/7n8GoV7KR9 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 2, 2023

Better start learning these kids’ instagram handles… the CU football team has social media handles instead of last names on the backs of their practice jerseys. “Not hard to find” online, I suppose.#cubuffs #gobuffs #prime #9sports pic.twitter.com/9kStnvuUuD — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) August 2, 2023

It’s certainly innovative thinking from Sanders and his staff, as exposure for these players is more important than ever. They can get the most this way, gain more followers and hopefully land the best NIL deals available.

The move is definitely against the grain, and will undoubtedly tick off some of the “old school” folks out there. But it’s a new era, and Prime is trying to attract the best players. Little touches like this will absolutely help.

The Buffs are going to get a ton of national TV exposure this year as well. They’ll have to win to make it all work, but it looks like it’s once again cool to play football at CU.

***