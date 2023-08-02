Close
BUFFS

Coach Prime has players rocking social media handles, not names

Aug 2, 2023, 2:59 PM

Coach Prime...

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Coach Prime and the CU Buffs do things their own way.

That has been apparent since Deion Sanders was hired to be the new head football coach at the University of Colorado, including remaking the roster in record fashion.

And on the first day of fall football camp on Wednesday, Prime had his players in jerseys that caught people’s attention.

Rather than wear their last names on the back, players showed off their social media handles.

It’s certainly innovative thinking from Sanders and his staff, as exposure for these players is more important than ever. They can get the most this way, gain more followers and hopefully land the best NIL deals available.

The move is definitely against the grain, and will undoubtedly tick off some of the “old school” folks out there. But it’s a new era, and Prime is trying to attract the best players. Little touches like this will absolutely help.

The Buffs are going to get a ton of national TV exposure this year as well. They’ll have to win to make it all work, but it looks like it’s once again cool to play football at CU.

***

