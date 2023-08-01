Close
BRONCOS

Report: Broncos signing corner who could compete for starting job

Aug 1, 2023, 2:56 PM | Updated: 3:05 pm

Fabian Moreau...

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have one great cornerback in Pat Surtain II and a very good one in K’Waun Williams.

But Williams plays more in the slot and they need someone to line up opposite of Surtain.

Welcome to the party, Fabian Moreau.

According to a report on Tuesday afternoon, the Broncos are bringing Moreau into the mix.

Moreau has started 27 games over the last two seasons with the Falcons and the Giants.

He figures to immediately compete with second-year corner Damarri Mathis and rookie Riley Moss. Moss has missed a couple of practices this week, so that could be part of this signing. Head coach Sean Payton won’t provide an injury update, if there is one.

Moreau began his career as a third-round pick in Washington before heading to Atlanta and then eventually New York. He has 35 passes defended, six interceptions and 252 tackles in 90 career games.

But he’s also allowed a 100-plus passer-rating when targeted in each of the last two years, so he’ll need to show there’s still something left in the tank to snag the job.

***

