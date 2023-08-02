Close
BRONCOS

Report: Broncos’ Uwazurike named in probe into gambling at Iowa State

Aug 1, 2023, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:18 pm

Eyioma Uwazurike...

(Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Just before training camp, the NFLsuspended Enyi Uwazurike for at least a year for a violation of its gambling policy. But that could be just the start of his troubles.

According to a report from the Des Moines Register, Uwazurike faces a complaint from Story County, Iowa authorities of tampering with records and placing bets on two games in which he played at Iowa State in 2021.

According to Story County authorities in the Register report, Uwazurike is alleged to have bet on the Cyclones’ contests with Iowa and Kansas. Further, according to the Register, “The criminal complaint alleges he placed 32 wagers on Broncos games and players.”

Uwazurike is one of four current or former ISU athletes accused by Story County authorities in this probe. One of the others is the Cyclones’ starting quarterback, Hunter Dekker.

The criminal complaint says Uwazurike and the three others hid their identities “with the intent to deceive or conceal a wrongdoing.”

The suspension from the NFL was bad enough. He can’t apply for reinstatement until just before training camp begins next year. But now, he appears to face deeper trouble.

